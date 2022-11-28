ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Another deadly record for Milwaukee

MADISON — Two days before Thanksgiving, Milwaukee had recorded its 195th homicide of 2022, according to police. The violence-plagued city had posted another homicide record for the third straight year. As bad as the new murder ceiling is, it’s even more unsettling to know there’s a month left on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Krampusnacht Is Back in Milwaukee This Weekend

Krampusnacht, the annual celebration of Krampus, the German half-goat/half-demon counterpart to St. Nick, is returning to the streets of Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. The event will include local art, music, food, drinks and performances. And despite the scary facade, Krampusnacht is open to all ages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee clown La Payacita Lucy brings joy to south side

You likely picture a man with white make-up and red nose. Maybe the terrifying character from “It.” And odds are, you don’t think of them as very funny and might, in fact, hate them. Meet “La Payacita Lucy” ― or “Lucy the clown.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs

MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

