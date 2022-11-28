Pretty lights are one thing, but Holiday Road is bringing even more holiday spirit to Los Angeles. Open now through December 30th, Holiday Road LA has lights, face painting, caroling, photo ops, toys, and more with a nighttime exhibit for all to enjoy. Of course, what’s a cozy stroll in the cold winter months without some warm food and drinks along the way? Holiday Road has the best food trucks in the area to make things even better. There’s also a holiday bar with cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Please note that the bar won’t be operational between 12/27 and 12/30, but you can still get beer and wine from the food trucks. Just keep in mind that the food trucks, the bar, and the entrance to the parking lot closes at 9:00pm. On-site tickets for Holiday Road LA may be available, but I’d definitely recommend getting yours online in advance. Tickets are only available on-site if the event hasn’t sold out for that day, and they cost more than online. So for convenience and to make sure you secure your tickets to Holiday Road, grab them online.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO