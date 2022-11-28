Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
Walk Past Epic Light Displays And Massive Holiday Sets At The New Holiday Road LA
Pretty lights are one thing, but Holiday Road is bringing even more holiday spirit to Los Angeles. Open now through December 30th, Holiday Road LA has lights, face painting, caroling, photo ops, toys, and more with a nighttime exhibit for all to enjoy. Of course, what’s a cozy stroll in the cold winter months without some warm food and drinks along the way? Holiday Road has the best food trucks in the area to make things even better. There’s also a holiday bar with cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Please note that the bar won’t be operational between 12/27 and 12/30, but you can still get beer and wine from the food trucks. Just keep in mind that the food trucks, the bar, and the entrance to the parking lot closes at 9:00pm. On-site tickets for Holiday Road LA may be available, but I’d definitely recommend getting yours online in advance. Tickets are only available on-site if the event hasn’t sold out for that day, and they cost more than online. So for convenience and to make sure you secure your tickets to Holiday Road, grab them online.
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
dailytitan.com
Review: Acting outshines weak script at Young Theatre
“She Kills Monsters” is an amusing university production that pays homage to nerd culture and the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Easily the strongest part of the production was the cast’s acting, which elevated a plotline that was somewhat lacking in places. Cal State Fullerton’s College of...
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles Area Designer Places 29-Unit Multifamily Portfolio on Market for Combined $32.28MM
More residential properties are being added to the market in Los Angeles. The Golden Era Collection, a four-property multifamily portfolio consisting of 29 units has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Compass, the properties can be purchased individually or for a combined price of $32.28 million.
dailytitan.com
Titan Night Market uplifts Asian student voices
The Asian Pacific American Resource Center held its eighth annual Titan Night Market on Wednesday at the Engineering and Computer Science lawn. The Titan Night Market represented Asian, Pacific, South Asian and Asian American communities and sought to recreate an authentic night market experience. The market featured food trucks that...
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
foodmanufacturing.com
California Company Recalls 'Power Pancakes'
Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, California, is recalling its 5 oz. packages of individually wrapped Power Pancakes in all five varieties — Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed — because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to...
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
Titanic' Exhibit in Los Angeles Is So Real It's Kind of Eerie
It's like taking a trip back in time.
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families
A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
sanclementejournal.com
Spirit of Dana Point Returns to the Harbor
After the heartbreaking loss two years ago of the Ocean Institute’s Dana Point tall ship icon, The Pilgrim, the “other” tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point, recently underwent a detailed restoration process at San Diego’s Marine Group Boat Works, which made space for The Spirit to arrive in San Diego Bay on June 20th.
Comments / 0