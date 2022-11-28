Roman Reigns has been a seemingly unbeatable force in WWE over the past couple of years, and while a Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the perfect opportunity to put an end to his championship reign, for Austin Theory it wasn't meant to be. No longer guaranteed a title shot with his status as "Mr. Money in the Bank" gone, Theory told CityNews Ottawa that whoever ends up defeating Reigns has to be someone that will truly beat him and "not just by some luck." "I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.

12 HOURS AGO