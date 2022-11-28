Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
wissports.net
State's high school coaches react to news of Luke Fickell's hiring at Wisconsin
With news that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has been hired as the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin, we checked in with high school coaches around the state for their reaction. Fickell is no stranger to Wisconsin and the Big Ten, playing at Ohio...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
Badger Herald
Madison must prepare for trifecta of respiratory illnesses
This winter, communities across the nation are being hit with a “trifecta” of respiratory illnesses. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 infections are all expected to rise in the colder months, and local health officials are already seeing a rise in cases indicating an earlier season than normal. This year...
KCRG.com
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a crash this weekend on the U.S. Highway 18 over the Mississippi River. That’s the bridge that connects Marquette to Prairie du Chien, between Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford County, Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Explosions in rural Peosta explained
Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
nbc15.com
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Six sites around the city have a shot at becoming Madison’s pick for a potential new train station. As shown in the city map below, the areas are referred to as [UW-Madison] Campus, Downtown, First Street, Near East Side, Oscar Mayer and [Dane Co. Regional] Airport.
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
madcitysportszone.com
Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
KCCI.com
Two dead after crash on Mississippi River bridge in northeast Iowa
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) — A fatal crash on a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed the bridge while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials, KCRG reports. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of...
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
x1071.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
Comments / 0