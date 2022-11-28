ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

WSAW

Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
WHO 13

Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Badger Herald

Madison must prepare for trifecta of respiratory illnesses

This winter, communities across the nation are being hit with a “trifecta” of respiratory illnesses. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 infections are all expected to rise in the colder months, and local health officials are already seeing a rise in cases indicating an earlier season than normal. This year...
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Explosions in rural Peosta explained

Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Saturday in the Peosta area had a surprise when they suddenly felt not just one, but two explosions. The Peosta Police Department says they started to get numerous phone calls reporting the explosions around 5:21 p.m. Officers quickly started to investigate and found someone...
PEOSTA, IA
nbc15.com

Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Six sites around the city have a shot at becoming Madison’s pick for a potential new train station. As shown in the city map below, the areas are referred to as [UW-Madison] Campus, Downtown, First Street, Near East Side, Oscar Mayer and [Dane Co. Regional] Airport.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin

Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference

MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man

Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest

A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed

The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
MADISON, WI

