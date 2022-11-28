Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
freightwaves.com
Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount
What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is shorting the Hong Kong dollar in a bet it'll lose its peg to the greenback
Bill Ackman said on Wednesday that he's betting against the Hong Kong dollar. The billionaire investor thinks the Fed's rate rises will break the currency's peg to the dollar. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks." Bill...
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
CNBC
Europe markets close slightly lower as traders monitor China's Covid policy; HSBC up 5% on RBC deal
European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong closed at session highs after Chinese health authorities reported an uptick in senior vaccination rates. Vaccinating more older people is considered key to reopening the economy, which is struggling with sporadic lockdowns across the country.
NASDAQ
European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh
ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower On China Covid Risk; Oil Prices Whipsaw
Stocks ended lower Monday as global investors reacted to a series of weekend protests in China over the country's Covid policies and braced for a key week of data releases on jobs and inflation that could define the Federal Reserve's near-term rate path. Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in...
NASDAQ
Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies, stocks climb as dollar slides after Powell speech
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stock indexes jumped on Wednesday as commodity prices rose and dollar slid after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signaled slower pace of interest-rate hikes as early as next month to battle inflation. The dollar index =USD dropped nearly 1%. The...
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
Business Insider
US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot
Hong Kong stocks soared and US futures rose Tuesday, after logging big losses the previous session. Recent public protests in China over strict zero-COVID curbs threatened to worsen supply chain issues. China said Tuesday it will boost vaccination for elderly citizens, a key step to reopening its economy. US stocks...
NASDAQ
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...
Comments / 0