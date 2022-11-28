ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
NASDAQ

Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount

What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
CNBC

Europe markets close slightly lower as traders monitor China's Covid policy; HSBC up 5% on RBC deal

European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong closed at session highs after Chinese health authorities reported an uptick in senior vaccination rates. Vaccinating more older people is considered key to reopening the economy, which is struggling with sporadic lockdowns across the country.
NASDAQ

European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh

ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
NASDAQ

Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 65 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday. The...
NASDAQ

Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...

