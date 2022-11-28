Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
ComicBook
Star Wars Confirms Easter Eggs in Luthen's Trophy Room From Andor
Now that Andor Season 1 is finished, Star Wars is addressing the criticism that the series didn't have enough Easter eggs, by giving fans an entire video that points out the Easter eggs that were buried in the antique shop of secret Rebel leader, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). A lot of hardcore Star Wars fans knew that Luthen's shop was holding some deep-cut references; however, the video below makes it clear that Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and his deep truly knew their stuff.
digitalspy.com
Tom Hardy's new TV project lands first trailer
A first trailer for Tom Hardy's new TV series Predators has been released. The Venom star narrates the new Sky Nature documentary series, which spans five episodes following five different predators across the globe. They include cheetahs in Tanzania, polar bears in Canada, lions in Botswana, pumas in Chile and...
EW.com
Narcos: Mexico actor Diego Calva says series spreads 'a lot of lies' about 'the story of my country'
Narcos: Mexico actor Diego Calva has criticized the Netflix spin-off's portrayal of his native country. Calva, who portrayed drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva in the show's third and final season (and will soon Damien Chazelle's buzzy Babylon), opened up to GQ magazine about the kinds of roles he wants to be tackling now. Narcos: Mexico, in contrast, featured a story he still doesn't agree with "at all."
There were no Jedi, and other reasons 'Andor' was great
Times writers Tracy Brown, Matt Pearce and Jamil Smith talk about why 'Andor' is one of the best 'Star Wars' stories ever made.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
Collider
Cassian Andor Was Never the Star of His Own Series — the Rebellion Was
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. There was some surprise around the news when Andor was first announced: A prequel to Rogue One starring someone who was arguably one of the movie's least interesting characters. Now that all 12 episodes of Andor's first episode are out, however, it's clear that Cassian Andor continues to be part of a world that's filled with characters whose stories are a lot more compelling than his — but what the Disney+ show reveals is that this time around, it's a feature, not a bug.
nexttv.com
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Says Warner Bros. Fought Against Bringing Henry Cavill's Superman Back In Black Adam
Remember when we reported that the relationship between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill isn't exactly as rosy as we were led to believe with the latter's return as Superman? Well, it looks like a more clear picture as to what is actually going on is forming in front of our eyes, and it's all thanks to Dwayne Johnson.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Steven Spielberg Has Covid, Misses Introducing Michelle Williams Tribute At Gotham Awards
Steven Spielberg has Covid. Given that, the 75-year-old director missed his planned introduction of the Michelle Williams tribute at the Gotham Awards tonight in Manhattan. Related Story Gotham Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Feature – Full Winners List Related Story Apple Stock Loses Ground As China Covid Protests Threaten IPhone Output And Elon Musk Rips Tech Giant For "Censorship" In Its Treatment Of Twitter Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Trial Deliberations Resume With Two New Jurors After Positive Covid Tests Paul Dano, Williams’ co-star in the Spielberg-directed pic The Fabelmans, took the podium and read some background on — and recounted some personal memories...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios Brings Back Beloved Actor for Ant-Man 3
Marvel Studios is set to usher in Phase 5 of the Multiverse Saga via Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and while everyone is raving about the official arrival of Kang the Conqueror and rightfully so, the trailer for the MCU sequel has excluded several key characters from the first two films.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
