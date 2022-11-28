Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
dailytitan.com
CSUF professor of anthropology dies at 64
John Patton, an evolutionary anthropologist and a tribal specialist who taught at Cal State Fullerton since 2005, died on the morning of Nov. 9 at 64 years old. Patton passed from an acute medical event that is still under investigation. Patton’s passion for anthropology drove him to provide many field...
sanclementetimes.com
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
dailytitan.com
Titan Night Market uplifts Asian student voices
The Asian Pacific American Resource Center held its eighth annual Titan Night Market on Wednesday at the Engineering and Computer Science lawn. The Titan Night Market represented Asian, Pacific, South Asian and Asian American communities and sought to recreate an authentic night market experience. The market featured food trucks that...
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
archeroracle.org
Column: Transgender girls at Los Angeles girls schools
Content warning: contains mentions of suicide. Transgender girls attend all-girls schools. In Los Angeles, they go to Archer, Marlborough, Marymount, GALA, Sacred Heart and other schools where they may struggle to fit in. Everyday decisions that are simple to navigate for cisgender girls can be more complicated for transgender girls, who may fear being outed, judged or shamed.
whshoofprint.com
FBLA LDI takes place in Anaheim
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members participated in the annual Leadership Development Institute (LDI) conference at the DoubleTree hotel in Anaheim Saturday, Oct. 22. LDI is a conference offered to all California FBLA members. Students got the opportunity to connect with members from other schools and attend discussions to...
csulauniversitytimes.com
Cal State LA professor dies
On Monday, November 14, faculty and the Chemistry and Biochemistry department were shocked to hear about the passing of long-time professor Chellappah Chanmugathas at 82. He passed away suddenly after his blood pressure dropped, according to his wife, Rada Chanmugathas. Chanmugathas taught organic chemistry at Cal State LA as a...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
RSV, flu surge place strain on California children’s hospitals
California’s children’s hospitals have been struggling lately to provide care for a steady stream of young patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. Children’s Hospital Orange County has been seeing a massive increase in patients lately, prompting longer than usual wait times in the emergency room. The hospital has been dealing with around 450 patients per day, […]
newsantaana.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Siblings Continues to Move Forward After Family Tragedy
It was a crime that puzzled investigators for weeks trying to figure out who had walked into the Sach's San Juan Capistrano home, killing both parents then shooting and paralyzing one of their five children. In the end they found out it was the Sach's own son. Ashton Sachs is...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
dailytitan.com
Review: Acting outshines weak script at Young Theatre
“She Kills Monsters” is an amusing university production that pays homage to nerd culture and the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Easily the strongest part of the production was the cast’s acting, which elevated a plotline that was somewhat lacking in places. Cal State Fullerton’s College of...
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
foodmanufacturing.com
California Company Recalls 'Power Pancakes'
Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, California, is recalling its 5 oz. packages of individually wrapped Power Pancakes in all five varieties — Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed — because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to...
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
