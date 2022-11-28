DOE/NNSA Proposes Contract To Conduct Offsite Graphite Machining Of Components For Mission Support At LANL

Read full article on original website
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces New SELECT Synchro Selective Soldering System to Increase Throughput and Flexibility While Reducing Footprint and Cost-of-Ownership
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, introduces the new SELECT Synchro™ selective soldering system for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications. The SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system (patent pending) that uses a unique, synchronous motion to increase throughput, improve cost-of-ownership, and provide flexibility for electronics manufacturers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005167/en/ The new Nordson SELECT Synchro™ Selective Soldering system uses synchronous motion to increase throughput and flexibility while reducing footprint and cost-of-ownership for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications in electronics manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE priorities for $3.8 billion in grants include distributed resource aggregations
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is accepting concept papers for up to $3.8 billion in grants for grid flexibility and grid resilience projects, in the first of several grant cycles that will ultimately total up to $10.5 billion. One area eligible for grants is distributed energy resource aggregation, said...
Biden administration approves $550M for community-based clean energy
The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be allocating $550 million to support the deployment of community-based clean energy initiatives. Through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block (EECBG) Program, the funds will help state, local and tribal governments implement plans aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions and overall energy use, according to a notice of intent first shared with The Hill.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables out-produce both coal and nuclear power in first nine months of 2022
According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in the first nine months of 2022. Renewable energy sources (including residential solar) increased their electrical output by 15.44% compared to the same period a year...
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005283/en/ Si-Ware and Eurofins Agro announce collaboration to explore laboratory and field applications for feeds and forages. (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: One of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in Texas achieves operation
One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation National Grid Renewables achieved commercial operations for the 275 MW solar, 125 MWh energy storage Noble Solar project. Corporate solar doubles since 2019, displacing 20.4 million tons of carbon annually Companies in the United States are installing solar at unprecedented...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brick and iron heat battery for zero-carbon industrial processes
California’s Rondo Energy announced it has released two models of its Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), an energy storage system that dispatches both heat and electricity for industrial applications. The battery is made of readily available materials such as bricks and iron. The Bill Gates-backed company developed the battery as...
mhwmag.com
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
TechCrunch
Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges discusses a post-ISS orbital economy at TC Sessions: Space
Here’s the rub. No one knows exactly what that presence looks like, how it should be built, who would run it and how it would make money. These complex questions are why we’re thrilled that Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges, director of business strategy for Orbital Reef, will join us for a fireside chat onstage at TC Sessions: Space on December 6.
agequipmentintelligence.com
Verdant Robotics Raises $46.5 Million to Reduce Ag Chemicals, Improve Farm Profits
Verdant Robotics announced the close of a $46.5 million Series A funding to scale its advanced robotic technology and accelerate broad adoption of its regenerative and precision ag solutions. Lead investor Cleveland Avenue was joined by DCVC Bio, Future Ventures, SeaX Ventures and all existing investors, including Autotech Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, and AgFunder, making the series one of the largest investments in ag robotics to date.
takeitcool.com
Activated Carbon Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Activated Carbon Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Activated Carbon. Report Features Details. Product Name Activated Carbon. Process Included. Activated Carbon Production from Coconut Shell. Activated...
informedinfrastructure.com
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
Gecko Robotics to Help U.S. Air Force Modernize Nuclear Triad
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Gecko Robotics, a leader in helping the world’s most important institutions operate and maintain their physical assets, today announced that it has been awarded an 18-month $1.5 Million contract by the U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. The award comes through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and is part of the Air Force’s efforts to modernize the legs of the U.S. nuclear triad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005403/en/ A digital twin scan of a launch facility, from Gecko Robotics.
envirotech-online.com
Compact, advanced, precise fine dust monitoring instrument becomes fully EN 16450 certified.
Palas GmbH’s Fidas® Smart System became fully EN 16450 certified, since it achieved approval for PM10 from TÜV Rheinland on 14th November 2022, having already gained approval for PM2.5 in April 2022. Fidas® Smart 100 is currently the world's smallest fine dust monitor for regulatory measurements to determine ambient air quality.
scitechdaily.com
Light-Powered Nanomaterial Catalyst Could Be Key for Hydrogen Economy
Inexpensive catalyst uses energy from light to turn ammonia into hydrogen fuel. A key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy has been engineered by researchers at Rice University. Using only inexpensive raw materials, scientists created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
RailVision Raises US$4MM in Seed Funding to Lower Fuel Costs and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the Railway Industry
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- RailVision Analytics, the company powering the railway industry into a new era of cleantech, announced today it has closed a US$4 million (CAD$5.5 million) seed funding round from investors that back entrepreneurs building the future of transportation. The investment – which was more than two times oversubscribed – was led by Trucks Venture Capital with participation from new investors MUUS Climate Partners, Blackhorn Ventures, Incite.org, and Measured Ventures, and returning investors Active Impact Investments and Neil Murdoch. RailVision will use the funding for technical hiring, to grow its product development team, and to expand its product line and customer base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005374/en/ Dev Jain, CEO of RailVision, founded the company in 2020 to help the railway industry reduce its fuel consumption and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. RailVision’s flagship EcoRail app was launched in 2021. This lightweight app is used on a crew tablet and embraces a user interface similar to Google Maps, making it easy for railroad engineers to adopt. In early demonstrations, EcoRail delivered meaningful fuel cost savings of 10 – 15% and in turn lower GHG emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
heshmore.com
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Spacing between PV cells effectively cools panels down, study finds
While sunny and cloudless day might seem like the optimal setting for solar cells, too much sun and too much heat can reduce the efficiency of photovoltaics, increasing the levelized cost of energy at larger solar farms, according to new study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Portland State University and the University of Utah.
