DOE/NNSA Proposes Contract To Conduct Offsite Graphite Machining Of Components For Mission Support At LANL

RailVision Analytics, the company powering the railway industry into a new era of cleantech, announced today it has closed a US$4 million (CAD$5.5 million) seed funding round from investors that back entrepreneurs building the future of transportation. The investment – which was more than two times oversubscribed – was led by Trucks Venture Capital with participation from new investors MUUS Climate Partners, Blackhorn Ventures, Incite.org, and Measured Ventures, and returning investors Active Impact Investments and Neil Murdoch. RailVision will use the funding for technical hiring, to grow its product development team, and to expand its product line and customer base. Dev Jain, CEO of RailVision, founded the company in 2020 to help the railway industry reduce its fuel consumption and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. RailVision's flagship EcoRail app was launched in 2021. This lightweight app is used on a crew tablet and embraces a user interface similar to Google Maps, making it easy for railroad engineers to adopt. In early demonstrations, EcoRail delivered meaningful fuel cost savings of 10 – 15% and in turn lower GHG emissions.

20 HOURS AGO