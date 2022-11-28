ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on animal cruelty charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday after causing the death of a dog while working at a dog daycare business, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. As […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

Watch live: Families of victims react to Buffalo shooter’s plea hearing

We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as families of victims from the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York react to the suspect's plea hearing. The suspect is accused of killing 10 people and faces a 25-count state indictment and separate federal hate crime charges.Nov. 28, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Standoff in Buffalo ends with suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun. Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis...
BUFFALO, NY

