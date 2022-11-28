Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Attica inmate pleads guilty to assaulting correctional officer
In his plea, he admitted to intentionally causing physical injury, officials said.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
Man serving 32-to-life admits to attempted assault of jail deputy
He'll be sentenced on February 15.
Buffalo man sentenced on animal cruelty charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday after causing the death of a dog while working at a dog daycare business, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. As […]
WKBW-TV
Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
Man admits to carrying gun during anti-gun rally
A Rochester man pleads guilty to carrying a gun during an anti-gun rally in Bufalo earlier this year. Amauri Smith faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced.
WKBW-TV
Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
wutv29.com
Inmate pleads guilty to attempted assault on Erie Co. Holding Center Jail Deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. -35-year-old Lemuele T. Jackson of Buffalo pleaded guilty yesterday morning before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in his...
WKBW-TV
Tops shooting survivor to killer: “I hope he never forgets the screams”
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A produce manager at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was inside the store during the May 14 attack. She says she hopes the killer never forgets the beautiful people he murdered in his racially-motivated rampage. The gunman, Payton Gendron, 19, will spend the rest of...
Homeless woman accused of bringing drugs in Genesee County Jail
She was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court
Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
NBC News
Watch live: Families of victims react to Buffalo shooter’s plea hearing
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as families of victims from the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York react to the suspect's plea hearing. The suspect is accused of killing 10 people and faces a 25-count state indictment and separate federal hate crime charges.Nov. 28, 2022.
Decision regarding adolescent offender case for Kensington Expressway accident reserved by judge
A decision regarding the future of the criminal case involving a 16-year-old adolescent offender who crashed a stolen Kia Sportage and killed four other teenagers back on Oct. 24 remains up in the air. Read more here:
Man accused of violating order of protection with alleged social media threats
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Weslee Thomas, 24, was arraigned on charges of criminal contempt and harassment.
Standoff in Buffalo ends with suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun. Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis...
‘His voice made me feel sick’: Tops shooting victims’ families react to guilty plea
Following the plea, family members of the shooting victims, as well as their attorneys, spoke on what took place inside the courtroom and their feelings towards the shooter and his guilty plea.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
