Boys hockey: Stoughton drops first two games of season
The Stoughton boys hockey team dropped its first two games of the season last week. Stoughton (0-2) lost to Marshfield 9-2 in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25, at Mose Lamb Arena in Tomah. The Vikings then lost to Tomah/Sparta 9-1 on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Tomah Ice Center.
Girls basketball: Elizabeth Stokes, Ruby Royston grab double-doubles in win over Monroe
Sophomore Elizabeth Stokes and junior Ruby Royston each posted double-doubles to help the Stoughton girls basketball team roll to a 75-15 win over Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton coach Brad Pickett said the Vikings needed a win. “The biggest thing tonight is we did it...
Boys basketball: Stoughton opens up season with win over McFarland
The Stoughton boys basketball team opened up its season with a 61-48 nonconference win over McFarland on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stoughton High School. Junior guard Ty Fernholz finished with a team-high 17 points for the Vikings. Sophomore guard Jay Johnson and sophomore forward Carter Sullivan both added nine points in the win.
Quinn C. Smet
Quinn C. Smet passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Skaalen Heights in Stoughton. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930, to Charles and Marcy Smet. His father was a welder and found work in Charleston, South Carolina. The family would eventually live in many cities in the South. As a young boy in Baton Rouge, he developed a fascination with planes and would go to the local airport and offer to wash the planes for rides. After his father died in 1944, he moved back to Green Bay and attended Central Catholic High School for Boys, graduating in 1948. After an initial meeting during high school where they didn’t quite “hit it off”, he reconnected with Verna Pfeiffer, sparks flew and they were married on Oct. 2, 1954, in Racine, Wisconsin.
Stoughton Center for the Arts performing ‘Rudolph Jr.’ Dec. 2-3
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. You know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. There is no doubt you know the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph. That is the challenge that Stoughton Center for the Arts took on when they selected their 2022 Holiday Show - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr., based on the beloved 1964 holiday perennial. The family friendly show runs an hour and twenty five minutes with a brief intermission, with performances set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are available at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
Eugene “Gene” Ring
Eugene “Gene” Robert Ring, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Skaalen Retirement Services in Stoughton, Wisconsin. He was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Madison, the son of Conrad and Gladys (Wendt) Ring. Growing up on a farm, Gene learned hard work...
Clarence “Chink” Osland
Clarence “Chink” Osland, age 100, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 7, 1922, the son of Alfred and Sena Osland. Chink lived his entire life in Stoughton. He graduated from...
Stoughton Community Calendar
Stoughton Utilities Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 3. Stoughton Utilities is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to the community, hosting a food pantry drive through Dec. 3 at the utility office. Customers who donate non-perishable food items will receive a strand of energy efficient LED holiday lights.
Victorian Holiday Weekend Shopping Specials
• Sample sulfite-free wine at Ashlie’s while shopping 20% off clothing 214 South 4th St. • Get your caffeine fix at Autumn Pearl with $10 whole bean bags of coffee. 175 East Main St. • Earn a free pound of Amish Toffee (or $10 gift card) for every $75...
Robert P. Miller
Robert P. Miller, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Jan. 22, 1936, in Stoughton, the son of Paul and Lillian (Wethal) Miller. Robert graduated from Stoughton High School. He married Jean Nordness on July 16, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Stoughton and they shared 56 loving years together.
Clarence Osland memorial services set for Dec. 3
Beloved Stoughton World War II veteran Clarence Osland died in Stoughton, his native city, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. He had just celebrated his 100th birthday the previous month with friends and family at the Stoughton VFW. A Pass in Review will be held at...
Stoughton Health recognized for community contributions
Stoughton Health has been recognized for its community outreach efforts in a new report released recently by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). One of Stoughton Health’s community outreach initiatives featured in the WHA report is Stoughton Health and Stoughton Library teaming up to support the Girl-2-Girl after school program for resilience training. Utilizing resilience tools translates into emotional and social well-being that carries on into adulthood.
