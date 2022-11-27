Quinn C. Smet passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Skaalen Heights in Stoughton. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930, to Charles and Marcy Smet. His father was a welder and found work in Charleston, South Carolina. The family would eventually live in many cities in the South. As a young boy in Baton Rouge, he developed a fascination with planes and would go to the local airport and offer to wash the planes for rides. After his father died in 1944, he moved back to Green Bay and attended Central Catholic High School for Boys, graduating in 1948. After an initial meeting during high school where they didn’t quite “hit it off”, he reconnected with Verna Pfeiffer, sparks flew and they were married on Oct. 2, 1954, in Racine, Wisconsin.

