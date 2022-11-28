ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Greystone Provides $106 Million in Freddie Mac Optigo Financing for 576-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Tennessee and Kentucky

multifamilybiz.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
multifamilybiz.com

Caroline Dunaway Rejoins Executive Team at RAM Partners to Lead Properties Across South Central and Southeast Regional Markets

ATLANTA, GA - RAM Partners LLC, the award-winning, full-service property management company, today announced Caroline Dunaway has rejoined its executive team as a Group Vice President of Operations. She will lead properties across the South Central and Southeast regions in this new role, including Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases jump, hospitalizations drop

The number of Kentuckians with COVID-19 nearly doubled last week over the prior week, but fewer people were hospitalized with it. The state Department for Public Health reported 6,746 new cases last week, or 963 per day. That’s an 89% increase over the prior week when the state reported 3,570 new cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has that the state’s up-and-down weekly case rates could indicate a plateau.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health

Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
CAWOOD, KY
williamsonhomepage.com

Kentucky State Sen. appointed as next Tenn. Department of Health Commissioner

Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee has appointed sitting Kentucky State Sen. Dr. Ralph Alvarado as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health beginning Jan. 16, 2023, following the resignation of TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey who led the department throughout the heights of the ongoing pandemic. Piercey announced her resignation in...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy