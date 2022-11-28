Greystone Provides $106 Million in Freddie Mac Optigo Financing for 576-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Tennessee and Kentucky

Read full article on original website
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Caroline Dunaway Rejoins Executive Team at RAM Partners to Lead Properties Across South Central and Southeast Regional Markets
ATLANTA, GA - RAM Partners LLC, the award-winning, full-service property management company, today announced Caroline Dunaway has rejoined its executive team as a Group Vice President of Operations. She will lead properties across the South Central and Southeast regions in this new role, including Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia.
wkyufm.org
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I think it is...
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
wdrb.com
Kentuckians will get an income tax break in January. Here are the 35 things that will cost more to pay for it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public was invited to witness him lying in state in the capitol rotunda. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Man indicted for role in Kentucky ‘grandparent scam’
Officials said “grandparent scams,” also known as “person-in-need scams,” involve perpetrators making false claims to victims that their loved one is in jeopardy and in need of money that the perpetrator will use to assist the loved one.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Tennessee families receiving state benefits to get extra $500 payment on EBT cards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Families receiving support from the state to help them find transportation, child care, educational support, job training and temporary cash assistance will soon see an extra payment on their EBT cards. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said households with a case in the Families First...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases jump, hospitalizations drop
The number of Kentuckians with COVID-19 nearly doubled last week over the prior week, but fewer people were hospitalized with it. The state Department for Public Health reported 6,746 new cases last week, or 963 per day. That’s an 89% increase over the prior week when the state reported 3,570 new cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has that the state’s up-and-down weekly case rates could indicate a plateau.
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health
Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
Tennessee Attorney General urges quicker federal action on robocalls
The Tennessee attorney general is making moves to fight back against illegal robocalls. AG Herbert Slatery is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight against robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
williamsonhomepage.com
Kentucky State Sen. appointed as next Tenn. Department of Health Commissioner
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee has appointed sitting Kentucky State Sen. Dr. Ralph Alvarado as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health beginning Jan. 16, 2023, following the resignation of TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey who led the department throughout the heights of the ongoing pandemic. Piercey announced her resignation in...
Comments / 0