Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
auburntigers.com
Let's go dancing, Auburn Volleyball opens NCAA Tournament with host Creighton
AUBURN, Ala. – For the second time in program history and first since 2010, Auburn Volleyball earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will matchup in the first round with host Creighton on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Omaha. For the Orange and Blue...
auburntigers.com
Tigers set for Wednesday matinee vs. Little Rock
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team begins a stretch of six straight home games Wednesday afternoon as they take on Little Rock. Tip is set for noon CT at Neville Arena. The Tigers (4-2) are coming off a 1-1 weekend at the Las Vegas Invitational that included...
auburntigers.com
Barrett named to SEC Volleyball Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball received another piece of good news before shipping out to Omaha for the NCAA Tournament. Junior setter Jackie Barrett has been named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team the league announced Wednesday. The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports....
auburntigers.com
Newcomer Q&A: Tre Donaldson
AUBURN, Ala. – A two-sport athlete coming out of high school, Tre Donaldson could have gone just about anywhere to play football. But basketball was his passion, and it was basketball that led him to Auburn where he's already contributing as a true freshman. Favorite movie? Life. Favorite food?...
auburntigers.com
Haddock tabbed United Soccer Coaches All-Region
AUBURN, Ala. — Following yet another steady season on The Plains, Auburn soccer junior Anna Haddock has been named United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-Southeast Region, as announced by the organization Tuesday. The third honor of Haddock's career also marks the ninth consecutive season that a Tiger was voted All-Region.
auburntigers.com
2023 Gymnastics TV Schedule Announced
AUBURN, Ala. – Six regular season Auburn gymnastics meets will be televised live nationally, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced Tuesday. Three home contests will be broadcast from Neville Arena, while three road meets will also be televised. Auburn's first SEC contest will be at defending conference champion Florida...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis releases 2023 spring slate
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's tennis' schedule for spring of 2023 was unveiled by head coach Caroline Lilley on Tuesday. The spring slate will kick off at the Duel in the Desert tournament in Palm Springs on January 13-15. The nonconference schedule is highlighted by a home match against North Carolina, who finished the 2022 season ranked third in the country, on January 22nd. UCSB, Arizona State and UCF. who all finished in the top 25 at the end of 2022, will come to the Plains for a tournament on January 27-30.
auburntigers.com
Freeze’s first priority as Auburn head coach to retain Carnell Williams
AUBURN, Ala. – New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze hasn't even hit the road yet in recruiting, and he's already landed maybe the biggest catch of this cycle. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams. In fact, it was Freeze's first order of business when he accepted the job at Auburn. Shortly after...
Comments / 0