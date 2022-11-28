AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's tennis' schedule for spring of 2023 was unveiled by head coach Caroline Lilley on Tuesday. The spring slate will kick off at the Duel in the Desert tournament in Palm Springs on January 13-15. The nonconference schedule is highlighted by a home match against North Carolina, who finished the 2022 season ranked third in the country, on January 22nd. UCSB, Arizona State and UCF. who all finished in the top 25 at the end of 2022, will come to the Plains for a tournament on January 27-30.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO