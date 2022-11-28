Cyber Monday exercise machine deals — save on treadmills, exercise bikes and more

With Cyber Monday exercise machine deals, you don't need to spend a fortune creating a home gym. In this year’s event, there are some amazing savings to be had — even if you're creating a fitness room from scratch, you can fill it with a great range of cardio equipment such as the best rowing machines , best treadmills and best exercise bikes .

One of the most notable Cyber Monday exercise machine deals is the Bowflex Treadmill 10 which currently has 54% off at Amazon — a whopping saving of $1,500. You can also slash almost $400 off the price of NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical exercise bike at Walmart (now only $597). But these deals are just the tip of the iceberg.

In fact, our team has spent many hours browsing through various discounts, cherry picking products that the Live Science team can personally vouch for. These are the best deals that you can still get this Cyber Monday.

Walmart : Browse exercise machines in the Cyber Monday sale

BestBuy : Get up to 50% off treadmills, rowers and exercise bikes

Dick's Sporting Goods : Up to 50% off cardio machines

Cyber Monday exercise machine deals

Treadmills

NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill | Was $2799.00 , Now $1499.98 at at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save a hefty $1300 on the NordicTrack EXP 10i Smart Treadmill, currently down to under $1,499.98. This running machine is a great option for at-home training, with a 10” Smart HD touchscreen monitor and Bluetooth compatible audio and dual 2 inch speakers. View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 10 | Was $2799 , Now $1299.99 at Amazon

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is now 54% at Amazon. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, foldable design and a 10'' HD touchscreen, this machine is a perfect space-saving addition to your home gym. It comes with a free 1-Year JRNY Membership. View Deal

WalkingPad R2 Running and Walking Treadmill | Was $1,099.00 , $699.00 at Amazon

Head over to Amazon and you can save 36% on the WalkingPad R2 Running and Walking Treadmill. This super smart folding tread is designed in manual and automatic mode to auto-adjust to your footfall, and also comes with app connectivity. View Deal

Exercise bikes

NordicTrack GX 2.7 U | Was $799.99 Now $320.99 at Walmart

Save over $475 on this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It features a 5" multicolor display, an interia-enhanced flywheel and 20 resistance levels. It even has 20 onboard workouts already built in! It's currently on clearance, so once stock is gone, you're out of luck. View Deal

Peloton Bike Premier Package: Was $1,745 Now $1,145 on Peloton

For Cyber Monday, you can pick up a Peloton bike package for $600 less. In the case of the Premier package with the standard Bike the cost is now actually $300 cheaper than buying the Bike by itself. You get cycling shoes, a bike mat, an exercise mat, hand weights and a water bottle. For an extra $100, the Ultimate package includes a set of dumbbells and a heart rate monitor. View Deal

Echelon Connect Sports-S: Was $799 Now $297 at Walmart

This budget spin bike is one of the best on the market, and it’s now as low as $297 for Cyber Monday – that's another $100 drop from Black Friday! It’s impressively quiet, well built and works with a decent companion app. There’s no built in screen, but it connects to the app on your smartphone or tablet, which helps explain the awesome price. View Deal

Rowing machines

YOSUDA Magnetic Rowing Machine | Was $409.99 , Now $299.99 at Amazon

Save $110 on the Yosuda Rower — one of the most budget-friendly machines on the market. It is quiet, easy to assemble, and offers 8 different resistance levels. It also comes with an LCD monitor that clearly displays your distance, rowing time, count, total count and calories, as well as a handy phone or Ipad holder. View Deal

Ergatta Rower | Was: $2499.99 Now: $2,149.99 at Best Buy

The Ergatta rower makes fitness fun by using a platform that's crammed with addictive games and races against other members of the Ergatta community. Built for anyone who wants something different from a workout, it's rarely on sale, so we think this $350 discount at Best Buy is worthy of your consideration. View Deal

Hydrow Wave | Was: $1,695 Now: $1,495 at Hydrow

The Hydrow Wave offers a similar premium performance to the original Hydrow Rower but it comes in a smaller, more affordable package. It’s now cheaper than ever too, with the brand slashing the price by more than $100 on its website. View Deal

Ellipticals

NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical | Was $997 Now $597 at Walmart

Looking for a low-impact full body cardio workout? You can currently save an incredible $400 on this elliptical machine from top fitness brand NordicTrack. It has 20 different resistance levels and comes with a free 30-day iFIT membership. View Deal

Bowflex Max Trainer M9 | was $1,999.99 , now $1,699.99 now at Best Buy

Save room with this Bowflex Max Trainer M9 which is designed for smaller spaces, but still there to help you hit your targets with built-in coaching. You can even watch your favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video on the console screen as you train. This cross trainer is still $300 cheaper for Cyber Monday. View Deal

SKONYON Elliptical Exercise Machine | was $685.95 , now $279 at Walmart

Get yourself a bargain and workout your whole body with this SKONYON Elliptical Machine – now even less on Cyber Monday! It promises a quiet workout with a digital monitor display and pulse rate grips to track your workout stats. View Deal

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — we'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of exercise machines.

You can also find our round-ups of the best treadmill deals and exercise bikes at Live Science.