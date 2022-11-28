Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top shooting guards
By Barry Poe Photo of Bettendorf's Caden Wilkins submitted Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. This list focuses on the shooting guards. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball ...
Fast start gets Hawks ranked second in Class 2A
Prairie Central opened with a championship run at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament and then dropped Dwight on Tuesday to move to 5-0 on the boys' basketball season. Like in football, the expectation is for a long and successful campaign for Hawks. However, being targeted early is the issue facing...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - November 28, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Monday was title night at the Intercity basketball tournament. Bloomington Central Catholic and Normal West battling for the title. The Wildcats pull away from the Saints in the second half to win 83-73 and their first Intercity title since 2011. Also at the Intercity Tournament,...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-26)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 21-26 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
DCG girls basketball rebounds, wrestling takes on first tourney
Dallas Center Grimes’ girls have had an early start to the winter season with both the girls basketball and wrestling teams getting some real competition while the boys wait in the wings. (Note: Events covered Nov. 22-28) Girls Basketball (1-1) The season quickly turned around for the Mustangs following...
Nazareth Academy celebrates football state championship win after starting season with losing record
Nazareth Academy is the first team ever in Illinois to start the season with a record of just two wins and four losses and go on to win the championship.
Final stats for Rockford's small-school football teams: Lena-Winslow stars lead the way
The 2022 Illinois High School Association football season drew to a close for the Rockford area after Lena-Winslow slammed the door on its third straight Class 1A state championship last Friday. The Panthers made it further than any other team from the area this year, and they finished up with...
Meet the SBLive Iowa all-state volleyball teams: Urbandale's Lily Dykstra is player of the year
By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney The 2022 Iowa high school volleyball season ended Nov. 3 after five champion teams were crowned in the Class 1A to 5A field at Xtream Arena in Coralville. SBLive Iowa has selected more than 20 top players who performed at high levels for special ...
Stillman Valley, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Stillman Valley. The Woodstock North High School basketball team will have a game with Stillman Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 20:30:00.
Comments / 0