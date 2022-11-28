Cyber Monday fitness deals: $149 Apple Watch, $79 Lululemon backpack and more

Getting in shape is easier and more affordable with Cyber Monday fitness deals. These Cyber Monday deals can save you hundreds on fitness equipment, tech, shoes, apparel and more. If you missed out on the first wave of sales during Black Friday, fear not, because I have handpicked my favorite fitness deals and rounded them up here, for you (you're welcome!)

Whether you plan to deck out your home gym or want to track your steps using the best fitness trackers , we've got something for everyone. There's nothing worse than spending a fortune just to realize you've bought poor-quality fitness gear. These Cyber Monday fitness deals are some of my personal favorites, and we've even tried and tested many models to ensure only the best deals make the cut.

For example, you can pick up the Apple Watch SE 2020 on sale for $149 at Walmart . Also, the workout recovery Renpho massage gun has seen a staggering price drop from $249 now $69 @ Amazon — $180 off on Cyber Monday and the perfect antidote for pesky workout DOMs. My favorite deal is the renowned Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells down from $549 now $349 @ Amazon , saving you a cool $200. And don't miss $750 off the Lululemon Mirror (with code CYBER22) .

So, if you're bored of scouring for Cyber Monday deals, I've rounded up the best ones below. You'll have to move fast, these ones won't stick around for long. And be sure to check out the $750 off sale on the Lululemon Mirror (with code CYBER22) .

5 best Cyber Monday fitness deals:

Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is on sale for $149, which is its lowest price ever. Track your daily activity and favorite workouts like running, yoga and swimming. A built-in compass and real-time elevation readings allow you to hike smarter, and you can also track your heart rate, sync music and access the Mindfulness app. This model even made it into our best smartwatches round up. View Deal

Aquafit sports water bottle: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Get 50% off the popular Aquafit sports water bottle during Cyber Monday. Track how much you drink using the half gallon water bottle with markers to help you meet your water intake goals. Lightweight, durable and portable, this water bottle includes 2 interchangeable leak-proof lids and a silicone straw to suit your sipping preferences. Perfect for the gym and on-the-go workouts. This model is also 100% BPA-free plastic. View Deal

Renpho massage gun : was $249 now $69 @ Amazon

Perfect for soothing sore muscles post-workout, the Renpho massage gun is one of the best massage guns and sees a price drop of 72% during Cyber Monday. This deep tissue percussion muscle massager gun is suitable for athletes and casual gym-goers. Ultra-compact, quiet and equipped with superior battery life, the Renpho is perfect for on-the-go. Complete with 5 attachment heads and 5 speeds from 1800 to 3200rpm. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant tracker for sports and fitness fanatics. Save $50 this Cyber Monday with the Fitbit Charge 5. It features a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). The model also features in our line-up of best fitness trackers . View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

This deal is music to my ears. Fuel workouts with the AirPods Pro 2. Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling and 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost. This model features in the Best Cyber Monday headphone deals . View Deal

Echelon Ex-3 Smart Connect exercise bike: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

Save a huge $250 off Echelon during Cyber Monday. You can find our full Echelon Ex-3 Smart Connect review to see if it's for you. This exercise bike comes with a 30-day free Echelon Premier membership with access to 3,000+ live and on-demand classes through the Echelon Fit app. 32 powerful magnetic resistance levels allow you to tailor your intensity, and a handlebar mounted 180 degree rotating console let’s you incorporate off bike exercises. It's the perfect Peloton antidote.

Garmin Fenix 7: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart

Perfect for adventurous fitness fanatics. The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Cyber Monday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. It features in our best Garmin watch guide. View Deal

Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack 20L: was $128 now $79 @ lululemon

Run, don't walk, and grab this deal while it's still in stock! This backpack is one of the best gym bags out there, with a separate compartment for your sweaty running shoes, and a padded pocket for your laptop. Plus it looks cool enough to carry on a weekend break. View Deal

Lululemon Studio Mirror Home Gym: was $1,495 now $745 @ Mirror

The Lululemon Studio Mirror (formerly Lululemon Mirror) is a smart home gym that doubles as a full length mirror. It features a 43-inch 1080p LCD, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It works with a subscription app with dozens of modalities (cardio, yoga, weight training, ect) as well as content from famous workout studios. For a limited time, CYBER22 saves you $750 on the cost of machine. View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $82 @ Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 are some of the best running shoes on sale in both the men’s and women’s versions in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock, starting from $82. View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199.99 now $119 @ Amazon

Grab $80 off the popular Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell during Cyber Monday sales. The 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8-40lbs and uses a handy turn dial to adjust on-the-go. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, the Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership. View Deal

Manduka PROlite yoga mat: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon

One of the best yoga mats you can plant down on this Cyber Monday, the Manduka PROlite is now 23% cheaper. I own this mat myself and it never fails me. From hot yoga to restorative flow, the Manduka PROlite offers superior grip, plush comfort, and lashings of style. Handwash only and made using PVC, this mat requires breaking in before use. Manduka are yoga brand leaders, and this mat is top of the pile. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

The Soundcore Bluetooth speaker makes it into the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 . Take your workout tunes to go with this small but powerful Bluetooth speaker. It has a deep bass despite its size (6.5 x 2.1 x 1.9 inches), is IPX5-certified against water, and can last up to 24 hours on a charge, so you can work out in the park and wherever you fancy. View Deal

Peloton cycling shoes: was $125 now $87 @ Amazon

The famous Peloton cycling shoes are now 30% cheaper during Cyber Monday deals. This pair of cycling shoes slid into our best Peloton shoes line-up and you can find our full Peloton cycling shoe review here. The shoes come in the iconic black, white and red Peloton colors and feature a fixed tongue and Delta cleats, and secure using velcro straps and a secure ratchet clip. I own these bad boys myself and wouldn't use another brand. View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

Save a whopping $200 on the renowned Bowflex adjustable dumbbells during Cyber Monday sales. Weight ranges include 5-52.lbs per adjustable dumbbell and can be manually adjusted using a handy selection dial. Perfect as a home gym addition for cardio and strength sessions, you can also access a 1-year free JRNY membership ($149 in value) to access on-demand classes via the app.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro made it into our best workout headphones round up, and they've dropped in price by $40 this Cyber Monday. Features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive and powerful sound quality, and three listening modes: ANC, transparency mode and adaptive EQ. Enhanced with the Apple H1 chip for auto switching and audio share, 6 hours of listening time, built-in mic and Bluetooth compatible. These buds are also IPX4 rated to handle any sweaty workout.

Should you buy fitness apparel during Cyber Monday?

Absolutely! The Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we've seen this year. Check out the Cyber Monday deals live blog for up to date deals and discounts across a range of great products. You can also find deals on Apple watches by visiting our C yber Monday Apple Watch deals page.