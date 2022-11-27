Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Kanye West the Next Britney Spears? Conservatorship The Best For Rapper After THIS, Netizens Say
Kanye West's interview with Alex Jones took a turn when he doubled down on antisemitism, which caused netizens to suggest that the rapper should be placed under a conservatorship. The 45-year-old rapper appeared on the podcast "InfoWars," wearing a black fabric mask covering his entire face, and talked about Adolf...
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Kim Kardashian Net Worth Greater Than Kanye West: Who Will Suffer More After Divorce?
After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their highly-controversial divorce, fans are already wondering who is now richer. Is it Kim or Kanye?. According to People Magazine, the embattled couple has finally put an end to their hefty arrangements, with both parties agreeing to finalize their divorce. Kanye West, on the other hand, must pay $200,000 per month for child support.
Where Is Billy Idol Now? Age, Net Worth, Latest Tours, & More Updates
Bill Idol is yet to take a bow as a musician. Starting in the 1970s, Idol has been conquering the music scene with his rock songs. Although decades have already passed, he still makes it to the headlines because of his record-breaking stint as a rockstar. Continue reading to know...
Christine McVie Net Worth: How Much Did Fleetwood Mac Singer Make at the Time of Her Death?
As one of the greatest singers and songwriters, did Christine McVie's net worth reach a jaw-dropping amount?. McVie's band, Fleetwood Mac, and her family recently disclosed the heart-wrenching news to the public about her tragic passing. The singer, who was 79, died on Wednesday at a hospital following a short illness.
Simon Cowell Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Clip: Unnaturally Flawless Face Invites Online Ridicule
Simon Cowell is facing some online ridicule after a recent clip of him surfaced. As he welcomed people to audition for the latest "Britain's Got Talent" ad, the 63-year-old music tycoon appeared unreal in his tight skin and sparkling white teeth. Simon urged people to apply in the now-deleted video...
Iggy Azalea Update: Singer Suffers Massive Health Scare After Shocking Surgery Complications
Iggy Azalea just suffered a major health scare, and thank the heavens because she's already recovering from it already!. Sharing on Twitter about her scary medical journey in the past few weeks, the female rapper's fans were shocked to hear the massive complications she had to suffer after what she described to be a "mundane" surgery.
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Soaring For Next Week, Christmas Albums Ruling Top 20?
Taylor Swift's "Midnights' is racing for its fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Based on early mid-week predictions by the Hits Daily Double, the banger album is set to finish atop the charts again. Per early numbers, "Midnights" lead the genre-blending album charts with 55,000 pure album sales...
SZA ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover Inspired by Princess Diana? Fans Think So!
The long wait is over! SZA has finally unveiled the official album artwork of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "S.O.S." and many fans have been pointing out that it's similar to one of Princess Diana's famous photographs; was she inspired by the late royal?. In the album cover, the singer, who...
This Elvis Presley's Performance Always Leaves Austin Butler Crying [DETAILS]
Austin Butler said this Elvis Presley's performance always leaves him in tears. Among the actors in the acting industry, Butler ultimately scored the chance to play the role of Presley in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama film, "Elvis." In the flick, he gave justice to the late King of Rock and Roll's visuals and songs.
Paramore, Imagine Dragons, More Headlines Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 [Details]
The highly anticipated Bad Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 is coming to Phoenix's Footprint Center for three days, from Feb. 9 to 11, and it will see some of the biggest bands in the lineup. According to reports, the upcoming Super Bowl Music Fest has announced three bands who...
‘I would probably be delighted’ – how Christine McVie opened up about wanting to rejoin Fleetwood Mac
It was strange enough being in Christine McVie’s flat – high up and hovering over a stretch of the River Thames in Battersea with an upright piano in the corner of the room (oh, to be her neighbour). But it was stranger still hearing what she had to say. As we sat together on her light grey sofa in December 2013, McVie told me how she had left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 thinking that she wanted a quiet life in the Kent countryside with her dogs and Hunter wellies. But that hadn’t been what she had wanted at all. Fifteen years on, McVie was restless, isolated, a little lonely … and wouldn’t it be nice if she could be back playing with the band? “If they were to ask me, I would probably be very delighted,” she ventured nervously.
Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Adele, More Top Apple Music Replay: 2021 Music Dominate 2022 Year-end Chart
Apple Music hopped on the year-end chart trend by launching Replay, and surprisingly, the songs that dominated the charts were not even released this year. Apple Music Replay revealed that Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi's "Stay" is their top global song of the year, which is quite ironic, given that it was not even released in 2022.
Christine McVie Dead: Stevie Nicks Uses Haim Lyrics to Pay Tribute to Late Friend
The world is mourning after the sudden death of Christine McVie and no one is more devastated than one of her best friends, Fleetwood Mac co-member Stevie Nicks, who penned an emotional letter using lyrics from a Haim song. Taking to her official social media accounts, the "Edge of Seventeen"...
Metro Boomin Unveils 'Heroes & Villains' Short Film Ahead Album Release, Starring Morgan Freeman, Gunna, and More
Metro Boomin is going all out for his highly anticipated sophomore studio album "Heroes & Villains," because he just pulled one of the biggest names in Hollywood to star in his short film. Following the theme of "Heroes & Villains," the short film also have action-packed scenes, but that's not...
Neil Young Tour 2023 Happening But Only On One Condition
Canadian rock icon Neil Young has expressed his intentions of embarking on a tour again in the coming months, but it seems like he has one condition for it to push through. Hailed as one of the biggest musicians to have come from Canada, Neil Percival Young, or simply Neil Young has earned the title of Godfather of Grunge because of his relevant contribution to the rock genre.
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Kelly Clarkson ‘Freaks Out’ Over Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Cover [WATCH]
"Freak out! Freak out! Freak out!" Kelly Clarkson has a special treat for her fans as well as the Little Monsters as the talk show host just landed in "Chromatica" to perform one of Lady Gaga's biggest hits of 2020. According to Billboard, the "American Idol" winner sang "Stupid Love"...
Unwrapping Spotify Unwrapped: The New Sections, The Drama, and The Competition
The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. This morning Spotify released 2022 Spotify Wrapped. While we can spend our time debating the pros and cons of Spotify Wrapped, on the day of its release, it is definitely a bit more fun just to put our potential objections and qualms aside to just engage with the culture.
