musictimes.com

Kim Kardashian Net Worth Greater Than Kanye West: Who Will Suffer More After Divorce?

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their highly-controversial divorce, fans are already wondering who is now richer. Is it Kim or Kanye?. According to People Magazine, the embattled couple has finally put an end to their hefty arrangements, with both parties agreeing to finalize their divorce. Kanye West, on the other hand, must pay $200,000 per month for child support.
musictimes.com

Where Is Billy Idol Now? Age, Net Worth, Latest Tours, & More Updates

Bill Idol is yet to take a bow as a musician. Starting in the 1970s, Idol has been conquering the music scene with his rock songs. Although decades have already passed, he still makes it to the headlines because of his record-breaking stint as a rockstar. Continue reading to know...
musictimes.com

Iggy Azalea Update: Singer Suffers Massive Health Scare After Shocking Surgery Complications

Iggy Azalea just suffered a major health scare, and thank the heavens because she's already recovering from it already!. Sharing on Twitter about her scary medical journey in the past few weeks, the female rapper's fans were shocked to hear the massive complications she had to suffer after what she described to be a "mundane" surgery.
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Soaring For Next Week, Christmas Albums Ruling Top 20?

Taylor Swift's "Midnights' is racing for its fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Based on early mid-week predictions by the Hits Daily Double, the banger album is set to finish atop the charts again. Per early numbers, "Midnights" lead the genre-blending album charts with 55,000 pure album sales...
musictimes.com

SZA ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover Inspired by Princess Diana? Fans Think So!

The long wait is over! SZA has finally unveiled the official album artwork of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "S.O.S." and many fans have been pointing out that it's similar to one of Princess Diana's famous photographs; was she inspired by the late royal?. In the album cover, the singer, who...
musictimes.com

This Elvis Presley's Performance Always Leaves Austin Butler Crying [DETAILS]

Austin Butler said this Elvis Presley's performance always leaves him in tears. Among the actors in the acting industry, Butler ultimately scored the chance to play the role of Presley in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama film, "Elvis." In the flick, he gave justice to the late King of Rock and Roll's visuals and songs.
The Guardian

‘I would probably be delighted’ – how Christine McVie opened up about wanting to rejoin Fleetwood Mac

It was strange enough being in Christine McVie’s flat – high up and hovering over a stretch of the River Thames in Battersea with an upright piano in the corner of the room (oh, to be her neighbour). But it was stranger still hearing what she had to say. As we sat together on her light grey sofa in December 2013, McVie told me how she had left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 thinking that she wanted a quiet life in the Kent countryside with her dogs and Hunter wellies. But that hadn’t been what she had wanted at all. Fifteen years on, McVie was restless, isolated, a little lonely … and wouldn’t it be nice if she could be back playing with the band? “If they were to ask me, I would probably be very delighted,” she ventured nervously.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Dead: Stevie Nicks Uses Haim Lyrics to Pay Tribute to Late Friend

The world is mourning after the sudden death of Christine McVie and no one is more devastated than one of her best friends, Fleetwood Mac co-member Stevie Nicks, who penned an emotional letter using lyrics from a Haim song. Taking to her official social media accounts, the "Edge of Seventeen"...
musictimes.com

Neil Young Tour 2023 Happening But Only On One Condition

Canadian rock icon Neil Young has expressed his intentions of embarking on a tour again in the coming months, but it seems like he has one condition for it to push through. Hailed as one of the biggest musicians to have come from Canada, Neil Percival Young, or simply Neil Young has earned the title of Godfather of Grunge because of his relevant contribution to the rock genre.
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
musictimes.com

Unwrapping Spotify Unwrapped: The New Sections, The Drama, and The Competition

The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. This morning Spotify released 2022 Spotify Wrapped. While we can spend our time debating the pros and cons of Spotify Wrapped, on the day of its release, it is definitely a bit more fun just to put our potential objections and qualms aside to just engage with the culture.

