Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Related
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
Report: Lakers are ‘waiting for their phone to ring’ regarding potential trades
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren’t seeking out a big trade at the moment unless it is presented to them. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are waiting for trade offers to come to them at this point in the season. Los Angeles has looked a lot better in its last few games after a 2-10 start to the 2022-23 season.
Klutch Sports signs Kings’ De’Aaron Fox; Lakers’ LeBron James says ‘welcome to the family’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the first to congratulate Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox on joining Klutch Sports.
Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
Anthony Davis And The Lakers Celebrate With Lucky Fan Who Wins $75,000 On Miracle Halfcourt Shot
Lakers fan wins $75,000 after hitting miracle shot.
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 13
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 13. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
NBC Sports
Report: Leaders in Lakers’ locker room think team ‘only a couple of players away’ from contending
There’s a sense of optimism around the Lakers: They have won 5-of-6 and are expected to have both Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy Monday night, plus Russell Westbrook has found a role and comfort level off the bench and other players are settling into roles. They may be 7-11, but it’s early enough there is a sense this could be turned around.
Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
NBA box score for Wednesday, Nov. 30 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves played at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
After demoralizing loss, Lakers face Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to pick up the pieces Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Lakers to Begin Exploring Trades Dec. 15
As The Los Angeles Lakers rollercoaster of a season continues, trade rumors continue to run rampant. According to Jovan Buha, Lakers will begin exploring trades on Dec. 15. December 15 is the first day NBA teams are eligible to trade players who they signed in free agency during the offseason.
Jahlani Tavai Signs 2-Year Extension with Patriots
The New England Patriots have extended linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. Tavai has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension through 2024. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad back in 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
All 2023 LCS Rosters and Academy Rosters (Updated)
The LCS 2022 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything here is a constantly updating piece with the 2023 LCS Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with Lisfranc Injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is now out indefinitely with a foot injury. The team is afraid that Jackson has a “significant” Lisfranc injury, which may or may not need surgery. Jackson’s season is likely over if all sides agree he needs surgery. The NFL Network’s Mike...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 quarterback rankings.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0