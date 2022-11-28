Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning star of Fame and the chart-topping singer of “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63. Cara died Friday at her home in Florida, her publicist Judith A. Moore announced on Twitter. Her cause of death is “currently unknown and will be released when information is available.” “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home,” Moore tweeted. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through...
Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music
If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson. Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album. More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal lit up the 2022 Latin GRAMMY stage
Christina Aguilera’s Latin GRAMMYs performance was out of this world! The 41-year-old Latina singer took the stage alongside Christian Nodal to sing the recently released song “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.” Aguilera rocked a sequined black jumpsuit while performing her Ranchera —which tells the story of a woman...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Irene Cara Dead: Mariah Carey Reveals Late Singer Was Her Music Inspiration
Irene Cara has been receiving heartfelt tributes after her death, and one of the people grieving her said she was her inspiration in the music industry. The music world was left shocked when Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed that the singer passed away in her Florida home. She delivered the news through a post on Twitter on Saturday.
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin
Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
Eric Fleishman Dead: Trainer of Music Stars Def Sheppard, Journey, Fall Out Boy Died at Only 53
Eric Fleishman, well known as Eric The Trainer, passed away at the age of 53. On Thanksgiving morning, the fitness expert passed away abruptly at his Glendale, California, home. According to a message on his official Instagram account, his death was quite unexpected at such a fortuituous date. This incident...
Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Adele, More Top Apple Music Replay: 2021 Music Dominate 2022 Year-end Chart
Apple Music hopped on the year-end chart trend by launching Replay, and surprisingly, the songs that dominated the charts were not even released this year. Apple Music Replay revealed that Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi's "Stay" is their top global song of the year, which is quite ironic, given that it was not even released in 2022.
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s...
SZA wears St. Louis Blues jersey for her new album's cover
ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter SZA tweeted out a photo of her sophomore album cover Wednesday afternoon wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, was born Nov. 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, and graduated from Columbia High School.
