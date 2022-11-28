ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning star of Fame and the chart-topping singer of “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63. Cara died Friday at her home in Florida, her publicist Judith A. Moore announced on Twitter. Her cause of death is “currently unknown and will be released when information is available.” “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home,” Moore tweeted. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards

After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Vibe

Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards

In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Dead: Mariah Carey Reveals Late Singer Was Her Music Inspiration

Irene Cara has been receiving heartfelt tributes after her death, and one of the people grieving her said she was her inspiration in the music industry. The music world was left shocked when Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed that the singer passed away in her Florida home. She delivered the news through a post on Twitter on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin

Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
The Associated Press

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s...

