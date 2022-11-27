ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Tish Cyrus Moves on with Dominic Purcell after Ex-hubby, Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement

Tish Cyrus just debut her relationship with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell by posting a sweet and simple picture on her Instagram account. News of Cyrus cozying up to the actor has done its rounds on the Internet for quite some time now, but was only overshadowed by Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship with his now-fiancee, Firerose.
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Makes Spotify Record 11 Years After Its Release

Lady Gaga's third studio album, "Born This Way", was released more than a decade ago, but it still continues to dominate music streaming platforms online. More recently, her song "Bloody Mary" gets a new record for daily streams. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of...
musictimes.com

Jessie James Decker Photoshopped Kids' Abs in Instagram Pic? Country Star Responds!

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram to share a harmless picture of her children during their Thanksgiving vacation in Mexico, but fans noticed something odd and strange with her children's physique. Several pictures of the Decker children, Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest, showed them in swimsuits, having a great time...
musictimes.com

Iggy Azalea Update: Singer Suffers Massive Health Scare After Shocking Surgery Complications

Iggy Azalea just suffered a major health scare, and thank the heavens because she's already recovering from it already!. Sharing on Twitter about her scary medical journey in the past few weeks, the female rapper's fans were shocked to hear the massive complications she had to suffer after what she described to be a "mundane" surgery.
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Soaring For Next Week, Christmas Albums Ruling Top 20?

Taylor Swift's "Midnights' is racing for its fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Based on early mid-week predictions by the Hits Daily Double, the banger album is set to finish atop the charts again. Per early numbers, "Midnights" lead the genre-blending album charts with 55,000 pure album sales...
musictimes.com

#FreeKesha Trends Again After Kim Petras Defends Working With Dr. Luke

Kim Petras is facing controversy after defending working with the controversial music producer, Dr. Luke, which eventually led to the #FreeKesha movement to trend again online. TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains topics surrounding sexual assault, battery, and abuse. According to Newsweek, the hashtag began after the "Praying" hitmaker accused Lukasz...
musictimes.com

21 Savage, Nas End Beef With Surprise Collab Song 'One Mic, One Gun'

A couple of weeks ago, 21 Savage called Nas irrelevant, which caused quite an uproar among the hip-hop community and its fans. However, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and reportedly decided to move on from the past to show "love, respect, and unity" through their surprise collab song, "One Mic, One Gun."
musictimes.com

Bad Bunny Reigns over Spotify Again: Why Fans Should Watch Out For This Latino Hit Maker?

2022 was a big year for Bad Bunny, and it seems like he's going nowhere but up and he will be bringing Latin music straight to everyone's playlists. This year is no different, it's still the year of the rabbit because Bad Bunny was named Spotify's most-streamed global artist for the third time in a row, and it looks like there's nothing stopping the Latino hit maker from world domination.
musictimes.com

Kim Kardashian Net Worth Greater Than Kanye West: Who Will Suffer More After Divorce?

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally settled their highly-controversial divorce, fans are already wondering who is now richer. Is it Kim or Kanye?. According to People Magazine, the embattled couple has finally put an end to their hefty arrangements, with both parties agreeing to finalize their divorce. Kanye West, on the other hand, must pay $200,000 per month for child support.
musictimes.com

Saweetie Hits Back At Aspiring Musician's Taunts Over 'Poor' Album Sales

Over the weekend, Saweetie was forced to respond to a critic who had criticized her allegedly weak first-week record sales. The numbers have confounded many, but this does not mean Saweetie is taking it just sitting down, especially when a rude aspiring musician commented on it. The "Best Friend" rapper...
musictimes.com

SZA ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover Inspired by Princess Diana? Fans Think So!

The long wait is over! SZA has finally unveiled the official album artwork of her highly-anticipated sophomore album "S.O.S." and many fans have been pointing out that it's similar to one of Princess Diana's famous photographs; was she inspired by the late royal?. In the album cover, the singer, who...
musictimes.com

Fall Out Boy New Album Coming Soon? Fans Speculate on THIS Mysterious Advertisement

It's been four years since Fall Out Boy last graced fans with a new album and it seems like they're coming back soon as a mysterious advertisement suddenly appeared in a newspaper; are supporters getting new music soon?. The speculation about the punk band's return began when a user named...
musictimes.com

Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations

Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
musictimes.com

Neil Young Tour 2023 Happening But Only On One Condition

Canadian rock icon Neil Young has expressed his intentions of embarking on a tour again in the coming months, but it seems like he has one condition for it to push through. Hailed as one of the biggest musicians to have come from Canada, Neil Percival Young, or simply Neil Young has earned the title of Godfather of Grunge because of his relevant contribution to the rock genre.

