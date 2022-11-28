SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders are trying to figure out how to represent large portions of the city that, beginning this month, will no longer have an elected city councilmember.Sacramento's redistricting process is creating some chaos at city hall.The city's eight city council districts were redrawn last year by an independent commission using new census data."Quite frankly, they made radical changes to our district boundaries," said Councilmember Jeff Harris.Now, those changes are leaving more than 57,000 residents — that's 11% of the total population — living in areas with no elected city councilmember."There's a lot of concern. A lot of...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO