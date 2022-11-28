Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Our Great Davis Schools Are in Trouble
Davis, CA – For a number of years I have been warning this community that the great Davis school system risks coming crashing down on our heads as we look the other way. In just my relatively brief time covering local issues, the district has been able to avert a number of very serious crises. But long term, I think without strong interventions from our community, we are facing a long and perhaps slow decline.
More than 57,000 Sacramento residents will be without an elected city councilmember
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders are trying to figure out how to represent large portions of the city that, beginning this month, will no longer have an elected city councilmember.Sacramento's redistricting process is creating some chaos at city hall.The city's eight city council districts were redrawn last year by an independent commission using new census data."Quite frankly, they made radical changes to our district boundaries," said Councilmember Jeff Harris.Now, those changes are leaving more than 57,000 residents — that's 11% of the total population — living in areas with no elected city councilmember."There's a lot of concern. A lot of...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Shifts $35M Toward Affordable Housing
Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
KCRA.com
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
Teachers say California’s teacher shortage the worst in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California students are back in school for the first time since their Thanksgiving break, but not all of them have teachers at the front of the class. New data from an education research firm shows California ranks as one of the top states with the worst teacher shortage. One teacher in […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Ashby wins tough, local State Senate race
Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol
What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
davisvanguard.org
Criminal Justice Reform Groups Release Report Condemning Proposed Sacramento Jail Expansion, Urge Law Enforcement ‘Hiring Freeze,’ Investment in ‘Youth’ and ‘Neighborhoods’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Criminal justice reform groups here have released a detailed, annotated 26-page analysis of the county’s announced plan to expand the Sacramento County Jail—the report concludes building a planned new jail incarcerating more people will be a massive, “misguided” failure. The report, instead,...
Sacramento Observer
Colour Of Music Leaves Thousands Spellbound
Me’Lisa James was brought to tears the first time she saw an all-Black orchestra. “It was a healing process for me,” James, 32, said. “Growing up, I was the weird Black kid that played the clarinet. It’s very rare to see Black classical musicians.”. James was...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
$2.5M to go toward reducing crime in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders Tuesday night approved spending millions of dollars to reduce crime in the Upper Land Park area where a little girl was murdered last year in a gun battle.Patricia Villarreal has lived in the Seavey Circle public housing project for 20 years -- and she's seen an increase in crime."You don't feel safe here anymore," said.Villarreal added, "it use to be nice. There was a time when you could go to sleep with your doors open, but not anymore."It was one year ago that 7-year-old Isabel Agnes was shot and killed in that complex."She was caught...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly seat flips Republican after Ken Cooley concedes to Josh Hoover
Sacramento’s eastern suburbs will have Republican representation in the California Assembly after Democratic incumbent Ken Cooley on Tuesday conceded to GOP newcomer Josh Hoover. Hoover, a Republican who served as chief of staff to Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, received a concession call from Cooley on Tuesday evening, according to...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Suspect named in Rancho Cordova machete attack, UC workers reach deal, bill to protect same-sex marriage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
activenorcal.com
Placer County Unanimously Votes to Rescind Approval of Olympic Valley Development
The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its approval of a development proposed for Tahoe’s Olympic Valley at a public hearing on Nov. 8. Conservation nonprofit Sierra Watch had secured a court order commanding the county to “vacate and set aside its approval” of Alterra Mountain Company’s large development proposal.
Comments / 0