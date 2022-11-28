ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Our Great Davis Schools Are in Trouble

Davis, CA – For a number of years I have been warning this community that the great Davis school system risks coming crashing down on our heads as we look the other way. In just my relatively brief time covering local issues, the district has been able to avert a number of very serious crises. But long term, I think without strong interventions from our community, we are facing a long and perhaps slow decline.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

More than 57,000 Sacramento residents will be without an elected city councilmember

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders are trying to figure out how to represent large portions of the city that, beginning this month, will no longer have an elected city councilmember.Sacramento's redistricting process is creating some chaos at city hall.The city's eight city council districts were redrawn last year by an independent commission using new census data."Quite frankly, they made radical changes to our district boundaries," said Councilmember Jeff Harris.Now, those changes are leaving more than 57,000 residents — that's 11% of the total population — living in areas with no elected city councilmember."There's a lot of concern. A lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Shifts $35M Toward Affordable Housing

Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

Ashby wins tough, local State Senate race

Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
ELK GROVE, CA
CalMatters

Gas prices, campaign $$ database shake up Capitol

What do California gas prices and the state’s unwieldy database for tracking donations to political campaigns have in common? Both were the subject of intense hearings in Sacramento on Tuesday, six days before state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to get sworn into office and convene a special session called by Gov. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Criminal Justice Reform Groups Release Report Condemning Proposed Sacramento Jail Expansion, Urge Law Enforcement ‘Hiring Freeze,’ Investment in ‘Youth’ and ‘Neighborhoods’

SACRAMENTO, CA – Criminal justice reform groups here have released a detailed, annotated 26-page analysis of the county’s announced plan to expand the Sacramento County Jail—the report concludes building a planned new jail incarcerating more people will be a massive, “misguided” failure. The report, instead,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Colour Of Music Leaves Thousands Spellbound

Me’Lisa James was brought to tears the first time she saw an all-Black orchestra. “It was a healing process for me,” James, 32, said. “Growing up, I was the weird Black kid that played the clarinet. It’s very rare to see Black classical musicians.”. James was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

$2.5M to go toward reducing crime in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders Tuesday night approved spending millions of dollars to reduce crime in the Upper Land Park area where a little girl was murdered last year in a gun battle.Patricia Villarreal has lived in the Seavey Circle public housing project for 20 years -- and she's seen an increase in crime."You don't feel safe here anymore," said.Villarreal added, "it use to be nice. There was a time when you could go to sleep with your doors open, but not anymore."It was one year ago that 7-year-old Isabel Agnes was shot and killed in that complex."She was caught...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA

