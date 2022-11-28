ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Opening set for Park & Elm’s final phase

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Across from the Park Theater, Park & Elm recently opened its lunch service and market, serving a sandwich and a smile from a newly-renovated spot downtown. Soon, it will welcome visitors to the final part of what it has to offer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, November 30

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl in Schenectady, five days after she disappeared. And tonight, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its electric slate of tunes to the MVP Arena. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
followsouthjersey.com

Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures

Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
WINDHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
thevalleyside.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
AMSTERDAM, NY

