FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Temporarily Closed in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
Saratoga Casino Hotel donates $120,000 for Giving Tuesday
In honor of "Giving Tuesday," the Saratoga Casino Hotel donated $120,000 to 12 non-profit organizations in the Capital Region during their Make A Difference holiday luncheon in vapor.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Opening set for Park & Elm’s final phase
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Across from the Park Theater, Park & Elm recently opened its lunch service and market, serving a sandwich and a smile from a newly-renovated spot downtown. Soon, it will welcome visitors to the final part of what it has to offer.
Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak
Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.
5 things to know this Wednesday, November 30
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl in Schenectady, five days after she disappeared. And tonight, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its electric slate of tunes to the MVP Arena. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
wamc.org
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Annual holiday parade returns to Ballston Spa
The Village of Ballston Spa has announced the return of the annual holiday parade on Friday, December 2.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Must see Upstate NY home: Luxury estate in Saratoga County is a country escape
If you are looking for a country home that has it all, there are few that fit the bill like Burgoyne’s Retreat in Stillwater, New York. The Upstate New York home at 1723 NYS Route 4 sits on over 60 acres of land filled with trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The pastoral property is surrounded by the Saratoga National Historical Park.
followsouthjersey.com
Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures
Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
Best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great sushi in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp.
Hannaford open casting call for commercial
Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online.
NEWS10 ABC
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
Christmas market at Albany Rural Cemetery date
The Christmas Market at the Albany Rural Cemetery will return on Saturday and will run from noon to 4 p.m., taking place at the chapel, located at 3 Cemetery Ave. in Menands.
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
thevalleyside.com
Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st
Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
Saratoga Springs City Council to discuss restraining order
The Saratoga Springs City Council is taking action against the temporary restraining order put on them by Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
