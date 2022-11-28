Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and more.
Chelsea target admits he 'would like' to join Real Madrid in future
One of Chelsea's key targets has admitted he would like to join Real Madrid.
Borussia Dortmund director sounds Jude Bellingham warning to Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer warns Liverpool not to expect any gifts in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.
Cody Gakpo: Jesse Marsch on Leeds' pursuit of Man Utd target
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has agonised over how close they came to signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the summer.
Chelsea remain hopeful over deal to sign key defensive target
Chelsea remain hopeful they will agree a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
USMNT team news: Berhalter gives updates on Pulisic & Sargent ahead of Netherlands clash
On the eve of the USMNT's huge World Cup round-of-16 clash against the Netherlands, head coach Gregg Berhalter has provided a promising update on the fitness of star man Christian Pulisic.
Man Utd 5-0 Aston Villa WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to thumping win
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Aston Villa at Old Trafford - 3 December 2022.
Mateo Kovacic defends Romelu Lukaku & discusses Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic fields questions about Romelu Lukaku & Josko Gvardiol at the World Cup.
Man Utd supporters groups list demands for potential buyers
Man Utd fan groups have come together to detail demands to prospective buyers of the club.
Arsenal announce financial loss for 2021/22 season
Arsenal release financial statement for 2021/22 season, confirming pre-tax loss.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Josko Gvardiol reacts to Chelsea interest
Josko Gvardiol has responded to Chelsea's interest in a transfer.
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd 2023 calendar despite contract termination
Cristiano Ronaldo remains on Man Utd's official 2023 calendar despite leaving the club.
Piers Morgan reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo explaining Man Utd exit feelings
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to leaving Man Utd after his blockbuster interview.
Brazil: Two stars ruled out for remainder of World Cup through injury
Both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro are expected to miss the remainder of the World Cup.
Declan Rice provides update on West Ham future
Declan Rice has admitted he wants to compete for the Champions League.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
WSL injury crisis: What impact is fixture scheduling having on players?
What impact is the congested international and domestic schedule having on injuries in the women's game?
Kai Havertz delivers brutal assessment of Germany's 'horror movie' World Cup exit
Kai Havertz has opened up on the 'bitter' feeling of Germany being eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup for a second successive tournament.
