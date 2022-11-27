ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPLC TV

Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement. The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov....
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings cooler, drier air

Stormvision HD radar is showing quiet conditions across the area. There is still very active weather east, across Mississippi and Alabama. Futurecast shows clear skies and sunny for our Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds Friday associated with an approaching system. Our temperatures will average near to above normal over the...
KPLC TV

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
