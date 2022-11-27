(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO