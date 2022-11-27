Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Does child support end when a child turns 18 or when they graduate high school?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My child custody paperwork doesn’t say when the child support ends. Does child support end when the kid turns 18 or when they graduate high school?. ANSWER: Louisiana revised statute 9:315.22 governs that if there...
KPLC TV
LDWF rescues 7 oiled pelicans from site of oil spill near Black Bayou Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescued seven oiled pelicans from the site of an oil spill in the Black Bayou Bridge area, according to officials. Officials are working to set up a rehab center for the birds. The U.S. Coast Guard says...
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement. The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov....
KPLC TV
EBR District Attorney urging leaders to overhaul state’s juvenile justice system
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is calling for an overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system. Moore shared his comments at a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 30, where Baton Rouge leaders talked about new ways and initiatives to fight crime in the city.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front brings cooler, drier air
Stormvision HD radar is showing quiet conditions across the area. There is still very active weather east, across Mississippi and Alabama. Futurecast shows clear skies and sunny for our Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds Friday associated with an approaching system. Our temperatures will average near to above normal over the...
KPLC TV
Trio sentenced, including former police chief and city council member in 2016 vote-buying case
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A former Amite City police chief and an Amite city council member were sentenced on Tuesday, November 29 to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Former Amite City Police Chief Jerry Trabone, 73, and former councilman...
KPLC TV
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
