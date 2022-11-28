Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
Bexar County College Football update…
The four high school football teams of Atascosa County might have had to hang up the pads but there is still high quality football being played by the three college teams located up in Bexar County. UTSA, UIW and Trinity are a combined 31-4 this season. UTSA and UIW have...
universitystar.com
Texas State's next head coach will be...
Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
KSAT 12
PACK THE DOME: Traylor, UTSA want record-setting crowd for Conference USA Championship Game
SAN ANTONIO – Jeff Traylor did not mince words at his postgame press conference Saturday evening. UTSA’s third-year head coach had just seen his resilient squad complete a thrilling and historic comeback to defeat UTEP 34-31. The Roadrunners finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record including a perfect 8-0 mark against Conference USA opponents, a first in program history. Over the past two seasons, only four college football programs have a better overall record than UTSA’s 22-4 mark: Georgia (26-1), Michigan (24-2), Ohio State (22-3) and Alabama (23-4). Additionally, the team finally broke back into the AP Top 25 over the weekend at No. 23 overall and moved up a spot in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 24.
tpr.org
Tickets on sale for December's UTSA championship game, Alamo Bowl
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Tickets are now on sale for two major college football games at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio in December.
foxsanantonio.com
Battle of the Unbeatens: Boerne vs. Calallen
It was bound to happen sooner or later. Two of the biggest bullies on the block set to square off in the regional finals on Friday night for the right to get to the UIL State Football tournament. Chuck Miketinac has more with the Boerne Greyhounds, who've not yet met their match this post season.
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
San Antonio, November 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
New Braunfels, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KSAT 12
Everything to know about San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
Mayde Gomez, Alicia Barrera say goodbye to San Antonio TV news
Both showed much love to the 210.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
tmpresale.com
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 in San Antonio, TX Feb 17th, 2023 – presale password
The newewst Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 presale password has just been added! For a little while you can order your performance tickets ahead of the public 🙂. You may never have another chance like this to watch Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023’s event in San Antonio so make sure that you use this presale code !!
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
