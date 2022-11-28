ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pleasanton Express

Bexar County College Football update…

The four high school football teams of Atascosa County might have had to hang up the pads but there is still high quality football being played by the three college teams located up in Bexar County. UTSA, UIW and Trinity are a combined 31-4 this season. UTSA and UIW have...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

Texas State's next head coach will be...

Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

PACK THE DOME: Traylor, UTSA want record-setting crowd for Conference USA Championship Game

SAN ANTONIO – Jeff Traylor did not mince words at his postgame press conference Saturday evening. UTSA’s third-year head coach had just seen his resilient squad complete a thrilling and historic comeback to defeat UTEP 34-31. The Roadrunners finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record including a perfect 8-0 mark against Conference USA opponents, a first in program history. Over the past two seasons, only four college football programs have a better overall record than UTSA’s 22-4 mark: Georgia (26-1), Michigan (24-2), Ohio State (22-3) and Alabama (23-4). Additionally, the team finally broke back into the AP Top 25 over the weekend at No. 23 overall and moved up a spot in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 24.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Battle of the Unbeatens: Boerne vs. Calallen

It was bound to happen sooner or later. Two of the biggest bullies on the block set to square off in the regional finals on Friday night for the right to get to the UIL State Football tournament. Chuck Miketinac has more with the Boerne Greyhounds, who've not yet met their match this post season.
BOERNE, TX
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

San Antonio, November 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Holy Cross Of San Antonio soccer team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on November 29, 2022, 16:30:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

New Braunfels, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Incarnate Word High School soccer team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

