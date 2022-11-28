Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Construction begins on Gold Star monument in Liberty Park to honor vets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will soon become the new home of a monument honoring Gold Star Families. The City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development officially broke ground on the site dedicated to military families Wednesday morning. It was a day of remembrance...
actionnews5.com
Holiday season marks a crucial time for small businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday shopping season is in full force, and it is a crucial time for small businesses. In fact, a new Small Business Holiday Report found 1 in 4 small businesses say this month will determine if they’ll survive next year. Brett Sussman, vice president...
Kait 8
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd. According to the news release,...
Kait 8
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A brush fire in Craighead County burned for several minutes before any firefighters acknowledged the dispatch. According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63. Crews were dispatched at least four times before a volunteer responded.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.
actionnews5.com
MPD announces road closures for St. Jude Marathon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most recognizable races in the country is returning this weekend, which will bring thousands to the city and a traffic headache. “You’ll see barricades, officers in place, along for the protection and safety of over twenty thousand race participants that we expect this year to visit Memphis, Tennessee,” Colonel Keith Watson, Commander of Special Operations said.
Kait 8
New gas station opens in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Fill it up while you can. There is a new gas station in Osceola. Jordan’s Kwik Stop opened at 4365 West Keiser Avenue Tuesday. The store handed out prizes, free gifts, and even had a good deal on gas for its grand opening. This is...
actionnews5.com
Families remember loved ones lost to violence in Shelby County during Season of Remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays can be difficult for those who lost someone close, and that grief is compounded if the loved one died in an act of violence. Families remembered the victims of homicide in Memphis and Shelby County on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Michael D. Rose on the University of Memphis campus.
Kait 8
Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address. Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in...
Kait 8
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
Kait 8
City treasurer placed as acting mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer. We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning....
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Kait 8
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
actionnews5.com
Time running out for 3G school negotiations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Still no deal in the negotiations regarding the future of three Germantown schools. This all stems from a law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly requiring Memphis-Shelby County Schools to shift control of those schools to the Germantown Municipal School District. There are many stakeholders over...
actionnews5.com
Police search for porch pirate in Cordova
Police are searching for a person accused of stealing a package off a porch in Cordova. Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 28, at 3:33 p.m. at a home on Phillips Road. Video surveillance showed a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu pullup in the driveway. The suspect then...
actionnews5.com
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
actionnews5.com
2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old teen was wounded in a shooting nearby a Memphis high school on Wednesday afternoon. The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was later updated to non-critical. It’s unclear if the victim is a student of Kirby High....
actionnews5.com
Memphis Rotary Club honors Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer, who’s one month from retirement, was honored at a luncheon by the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. The luncheon in Jarvis’ honor was held at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip. It was “school spirit day,”...
