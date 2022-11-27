FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men were arrested on back to back days for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Fall River. 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, accessory after the fact (assault and battery with a firearm), carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO