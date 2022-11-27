ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Turnto10.com

Man accused of stealing car with child inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The Providence Police Department says a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside Tuesday evening. The vehicle was stolen from 342 Broad St. The woman went into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault

FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two men arrested for shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men were arrested on back to back days for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Fall River. 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, accessory after the fact (assault and battery with a firearm), carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
QUINCY, MA
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI

