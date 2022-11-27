Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Man accused of stealing car with child inside
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside in Providence. The Providence Police Department says a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside Tuesday evening. The vehicle was stolen from 342 Broad St. The woman went into...
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
ABC6.com
Man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old girl inside in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 50-year-old man is accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old girl inside in Providence. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Fernandez Liquors on Broad Street. According to police, the mother of the child told officers that she left her gray...
State police: Amber Alert in effect after mother, baby kidnapped from Dartmouth home
An Amber Alert is in effect after a mother and her baby boy were kidnapped from a home in Dartmouth on Thursday, officials said. Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Hannah Benson and her 6-month-old son, Grayson, at knifepoint, according to Massachusetts State Police.
FBI Arrests Fall River Police Officer for Alleged Assault
FALL RIVER — A Fall River police officer has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a man in police custody with a baton, and for allegedly filing false reports on the incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Nicholas Hoar was arrested Wednesday morning on indictments charging...
ABC6.com
Fall River police officer assaulted man with baton while in custody, federal prosecutors say
BOSTON (WLNE) — A Fall River police officer accused of hitting a man with a baton while in custody in 2020 has been arrested. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Nicholas Hoar was indicted for civil rights violation and false reports. On Dec. 21, 2020, Rollins said Hoar, who’s 35...
Police: Two men arrested for shooting in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men were arrested on back to back days for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Fall River. 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, accessory after the fact (assault and battery with a firearm), carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
ABC6.com
Trial begins Thursday for the murder of a 37-year-old Fall River man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial for the murder of a 37-year-old man began Thursday in Fall River Superior Court. Robert Rose, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tavares, 37, on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. Dep. District...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges
QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, mother out on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and mother with a knife in Cranston is out on bail. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Alto Street. Col. Michael Winquist said Shania Vincent, 23, “slashed” the mother and daughter in the...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
At approximately 22:30 hours on Sunday, November 27, a person who appeared to have been shot in the chest suddenly arrived at a the District C-11, Boston Police Station. The victim reported that he had been shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester before arriving at the station. The victim was...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
Convicted felon gets 5 years for robbing Providence bank
A Providence man with an extensive criminal history will spend nearly five years behind bars for robbing a bank last year, according to prosecutors.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
