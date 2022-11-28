Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down monstrous breakaway dunk as Tim Hardaway Jr. avoids being posterized again in Bucks win over Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks finished their home stand with a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This was a dominant victory by the Bucks as they were up as much as 19 at one point, never trailing once in the entire game. It was a complete team effort by the Milwaukee, who blitzed the Mavs, who were coming off a back-to-back, looking a little weary. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was impressed, and he raved about his team for their efforts against Dallas.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO