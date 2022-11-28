Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down monstrous breakaway dunk as Tim Hardaway Jr. avoids being posterized again in Bucks win over Mavericks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference
The 'Greek Freak' got rewarded for his recent monster performances.
James Harden, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all reportedly targeting returns in next week
Three NBA stars in Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton are all looking to make the league a little more interesting with returns reported to occur before the end of next week. These are the details on those timelines. James Harden reportedly planning...
Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo Nominated But Fall To Giannis Antetokounmpo in Player Of The Week Voting
As good as the Miami Heat's Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo were last week, it was still wasn't enough to supplant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. Martin and Adebayo were among those nominated for the honor. Antetokounmpo led...
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Bucks And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks are facing off in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
“The ball movement was great!" - Mike Budenholzer lauds team effort in big win versus the Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks finished their home stand with a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This was a dominant victory by the Bucks as they were up as much as 19 at one point, never trailing once in the entire game. It was a complete team effort by the Milwaukee, who blitzed the Mavs, who were coming off a back-to-back, looking a little weary. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was impressed, and he raved about his team for their efforts against Dallas.
Comments / 0