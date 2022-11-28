NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn

The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.

According to police, one distracted the 38-year-old victim by speaking a language she didn't understand and pointing to something on a phone. Meanwhile, the other suspect pickpocketed the victim, stealing her wallet full of cash and credit cards.

The victim later found out her wallet was gone and that her cards had been used to buy more than $1,000 worth of items from Target.

Police are currently searching for the two women now. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.