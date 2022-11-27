Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
Portsmouth Police looking for vehicles connected to Kings Highway shooting
Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department are looking for two vehicles that they say may be connected to a shooting from earlier in November.
Loved ones look for answers after man fatally shot in Newport News
The Newport News Police Department said there have been 93 shootings so far in 2022. Antone Artis was found shot to death on Windy Way on November 10.
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
Portsmouth PD search for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion
The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Survivor of Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Files $50M Suit
Survivor of Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Files $50M Suit
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for $50 million
The lawsuit lists the suspect's alleged pattern of disturbing behavior leading up to the deadly mass shooting.
At vigil, Chesapeake mayor says mass shooting is city's darkest hour
A public candlelight vigil in Chesapeake Monday night honored the victims of the Nov. 22 mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
Shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach leaves 52-year-old man dead
On Nov. 23, Virginia Beach Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. They found Steven Watkins with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
WAVY News 10
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Woman dead, man arrested following apparent domestic-related …. WAVY News 10. ‘Cubs to Lions’ club empowers Virginia Beach elementary...
“My mom was my number one supporter.” Daughter shares story after losing mom to domestic violence
Valerie McElroy, 58, a loving mom of two is remembered for always pouring into others.
wunc.org
Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
Man arrested, accused in string of weekend robberies in Norfolk
A man has been arrested and accused in a string of robberies over the weekend in Norfolk.
wtaj.com
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
Comments / 0