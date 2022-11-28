ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peoria High girls basketball racing out to undefeated start

(25 News Now) - The Peoria High girls basketball team loves to play up-tempo. The Lions constantly want to run, run, run and that fast, athletic style has Peoria High out to an undefeated start and helped win them a championship at the Limestone Tournament.
MHSAA Presents Mr. Football Awards

The MHSAA presented the Mr. Football awards on Tuesday. The awards go to the best high school football student-athlete in each classification. The winners are: 1A: Bay Springs Senior RB/LB Ty Jones 2A: Scott Central Senior QB Austin “Quez” Goss 3A: Raleigh Senior Athlete (RB/LB/K) Suntarine Perkins 4A: Itawamba Senior RB/DB Isaac Smith 5A: Picayune […]

