Read full article on original website
Related
H.S. Boys Basketball Preview: Area teams gearing up for new season with plenty of questions
LANCASTER – The high school boys basketball season tipped off earlier than it ever has, with games being played the night before Thanksgiving, and this year has the makings of an exciting year for several teams. Lancaster finished last season with 11 regular season wins, and the big question...
25newsnow.com
Peoria High girls basketball racing out to undefeated start
(25 News Now) - The Peoria High girls basketball team loves to play up-tempo. The Lions constantly want to run, run, run and that fast, athletic style has Peoria High out to an undefeated start and helped win them a championship at the Limestone Tournament.
Watch: Lowville girls basketball tops South Jefferson on late free throws (video)
The South Jefferson and Lowville girls basketball teams were tied at 38 with 1.3 seconds left in regulation when the Spartans had a chance to inbound the ball to make the game-winning shot. Lowville’s defense left South Jefferson puzzled and forced a timeout. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the team had...
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX — (AP) — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized...
On eve of Pac-12 opener, UCLA takes aim at something it's done once in last 25 years
No. 21 UCLA is starting the season making more than half its shots. The Bruins hope to keep the trend going when they open Pac-12 play against Stanford on Thursday.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rigby remains undefeated, prevails over Skyline
Two of the top teams in their respective divisions were looking to prove that last season was no fluke as Rigby traveled to Skyline for a nonconference matchup. However, it was the Trojans who imposed their will in the second half to get the victory over the Skyline 71-35, to remain unbeaten.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough girls basketball program continues to gain steam as new section awaits
The gymnasium at Yough is squeaking with basketball shoes, and there is energy in the air as girls run laps to open a practice. Their giddy chatter echoes off the bleachers. “Our numbers are up this year across the board,” sixth-year coach Mike Gerdich said. Yough will have 17...
Top 10 Saginaw-area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
The Michigan high school girls basketball season starts Monday, with the Saginaw-area blessed with a long list of talented players to follow through the March state championships.
WJTV 12
MHSAA Presents Mr. Football Awards
The MHSAA presented the Mr. Football awards on Tuesday. The awards go to the best high school football student-athlete in each classification. The winners are: 1A: Bay Springs Senior RB/LB Ty Jones 2A: Scott Central Senior QB Austin “Quez” Goss 3A: Raleigh Senior Athlete (RB/LB/K) Suntarine Perkins 4A: Itawamba Senior RB/DB Isaac Smith 5A: Picayune […]
Comments / 0