Columbia, SC

sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Prized OT Kam Pringle of Woodland on the aftermath of the #Gamecocks win over #Clemson and his recruiting

There were many big-time prospects at Clemson last Saturday for the USC game. Some where there just to check out the Tigers, but some were also there to watch both teams since they are being recruited by the rivals. One of those was 2024 Woodland OT Kam Pringle. He has the Tigers and Gamecocks high up on his list, and both Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer are heavily involved in recruiting him.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

Cannot tell a lie, George Washington cuts down #Gamecocks 79-55

USC made just 8-of-33 shots (24%) in the first half to fall into a 40-20 halftime deficit and never recovered in losing to George Washington 79-55 Wednesday night to open a two-game trip to the nation’s capital. The Gamecocks warmed up in the second to the tune of 4% shooting but were still outscored 39-35.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident near Johnston killed one driver driver Saturday night, according to authorities. At 7:07 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle carrying two people and a 1997 Chevrolet sedan, carrying one, crashed at Monument Drive and S.C. Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
JOHNSTON, SC
WIS-TV

Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC

