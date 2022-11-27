There were many big-time prospects at Clemson last Saturday for the USC game. Some where there just to check out the Tigers, but some were also there to watch both teams since they are being recruited by the rivals. One of those was 2024 Woodland OT Kam Pringle. He has the Tigers and Gamecocks high up on his list, and both Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer are heavily involved in recruiting him.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO