Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Prized OT Kam Pringle of Woodland on the aftermath of the #Gamecocks win over #Clemson and his recruiting
There were many big-time prospects at Clemson last Saturday for the USC game. Some where there just to check out the Tigers, but some were also there to watch both teams since they are being recruited by the rivals. One of those was 2024 Woodland OT Kam Pringle. He has the Tigers and Gamecocks high up on his list, and both Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer are heavily involved in recruiting him.
sportstalksc.com
Cannot tell a lie, George Washington cuts down #Gamecocks 79-55
USC made just 8-of-33 shots (24%) in the first half to fall into a 40-20 halftime deficit and never recovered in losing to George Washington 79-55 Wednesday night to open a two-game trip to the nation’s capital. The Gamecocks warmed up in the second to the tune of 4% shooting but were still outscored 39-35.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after the crash near exit 68. A crash on I-20W, exit 68 has caused two right lanes to close. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
WRDW-TV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident near Johnston killed one driver driver Saturday night, according to authorities. At 7:07 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle carrying two people and a 1997 Chevrolet sedan, carrying one, crashed at Monument Drive and S.C. Highway 121, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
WIS-TV
Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
WIS-TV
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
Comments / 0