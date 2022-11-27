ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California oil refiners skip out on hearing covering gas price spikes

Officials from the five largest oil refineries that produce most of California’s gasoline were noticeably absent from a California Energy Commission hearing on Tuesday where panelists discussed recent gas price spikes. Executives from five major refineries – Valero, Phillips 66, Chevron, Marathon and PBF – declined to attend Tuesday’s...
Audit: California department lacks oversight in tobacco tax payments

A California state department responsible for administering tobacco tax funds to increase payments for certain types of health care provided by Medi-Cal has inadequately monitored provider payments, according to a new report from the California State Auditor. The audit, released Tuesday, overviewed the distribution and administration of Proposition 56 funds...
