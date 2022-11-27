Read full article on original website
Related
am1380theanswer.com
California oil refiners skip out on hearing covering gas price spikes
Officials from the five largest oil refineries that produce most of California’s gasoline were noticeably absent from a California Energy Commission hearing on Tuesday where panelists discussed recent gas price spikes. Executives from five major refineries – Valero, Phillips 66, Chevron, Marathon and PBF – declined to attend Tuesday’s...
am1380theanswer.com
After spending $39 million, California's campaign finance website still trapped in 2000
Despite nearly $40 million spent to update California’s antiquated campaign finance website, state lawmakers are still awaiting the roll out of a new platform that was initially scheduled to go live in 2019. Now that may be pushed back to June 2026. That was the subject of a hearing...
am1380theanswer.com
Audit: California department lacks oversight in tobacco tax payments
A California state department responsible for administering tobacco tax funds to increase payments for certain types of health care provided by Medi-Cal has inadequately monitored provider payments, according to a new report from the California State Auditor. The audit, released Tuesday, overviewed the distribution and administration of Proposition 56 funds...
Comments / 0