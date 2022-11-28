Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill adopts "Jackson Law" against landfills
The City of Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted last week to adopt the “Jackson Law” on the heels of Maury County’s adoption earlier this year. According to the County Technical Assistance Service from the University of Tennessee, the Jackson Law “provides that no new construction will be initiated for a landfill without the approval of the county legislative body unless the landfill only accepts waste generated by its owner and all such waste is generated in the same county as the landfill. Additionally, if such proposed construction is in an incorporated area or within one mile of an incorporated area, the governing body of the municipality must also approve before construction can be initiated.”
wgnsradio.com
Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
American College of Healthcare Executives of Middle TN Announces 2023 Board Members
ACHEMT is the premier professional society for 700+ healthcare executives in the Middle Tennessee area for creating educational, leadership, networking and professional development opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.achemt.org or email info@achemt.org. ACHEMT recently announced the appointment of the 2023 Board members. Jonathan Puncochar, FACHE will serve as President...
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee
Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of several to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
WSMV
Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner. For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Murfreesboro Housing Authority Launches New Program for Residents to Receive Free Internet Access and Energy Education for Up to Three Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Murfreesboro Housing Authority (MHA), in cooperation with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), United Communications and SmartMark Communications, announced today that its residents will now be eligible for free Internet service for up to three years thanks to a grant provided by TVA’s Connected Communities program. Infrastructure has been laid out over the past several months and customers will have access to service beginning this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005211/en/ Executives celebrate launch of TVA’s Connecting MHA pilot at Murfreesboro Housing Authority. (Left to Right) Rick Jurosky, United Communications, Meredith Ponce, SmartMark Communications, Georgia Caruthers, TVA, Juliet Shavit, SmartMark Communications, Glenn Hollandsworth, MTE, Brianna Henry, MTE, Thomas Rowe, Murfreesboro Housing Authority, Kristin Jackson, United Communications, and Jodie Miller, United Communications. (Photo: Business Wire)
wgnsradio.com
Future of the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County - Mayor Says Transfer Station for Trash in Planning Stages
(Rutherford County, TN) The Middle Point Landfill continues to be an ongoing concern, as it is nearing capacity... That was Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr who further elaborated news about the county building a transfer station for local garbage…. Trash will be unloaded from incoming trucks locally and loaded to...
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey
Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor. Mrs. Stacey was a...
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
ucbjournal.com
Hope Center opens new location
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
