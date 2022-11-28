ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Beatdown in Boston. Takeaways from the shorthanded Hornets’ loss to the Celtics

At this point it’s probably easier for Steve Clifford to list who’s available instead of who’s out. The Charlotte Hornets coach was without his best players again on Monday night, as has been the case for the bulk of this season. This time, he also had to deal with an unexpected loss when Terry Rozier was stricken with an illness hours before tipoff in Boston. It left the already shorthanded Hornets all the more thin and the result against one of the league’s top teams was far from pretty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return

For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
BOSTON, MA
All Hornets

Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets

BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy