Ripple policy lead said that the FTX crash is a huge blow to the crypto sector. He said that the sector needs legislation that can increase confidence in the crypto sector. Ripple’s APAC (Asia Pacific) policy director said that the collapse of FTX is exactly why crypto needs to move away from the hype cycle and towards real utility. He also described that the FTX fall is incredible damage for the crypto space, but it says that the industry should stand and test the time if its focus shifts towards the real utility.

2 DAYS AGO