Fintech Revolution Summit 2023
We TraiCon Events will be hosting Morocco’s premier fintech event titled as “Fintech Revolution Summit”supported by Union of Arab Banksscheduled on the 27th& 28thFebruary2023at the Hotel Sofitel, Casablanca, Morocco. This forum will be attended by over top 300+ participants includes BFSI experts, fintech leaders, ministry & central bank authorities, investors & corporates across the Morocco.
Binance Expands Into Japan, Acquires Regulated Crypto Exchange Sakura
Binance has obtained Japan’s regional crypto exchange, Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). The exchange has acquired its first license in East Asia, with the purchase of SEBC. Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has entered the Japanese crypto market with the takeover of a regional trading platform, Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). According to the recent announcement from Binance, it has acquired 100% of the Osaka-based SEBC exchange, which is authorized by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA).
Dubai Is Designing the Global Future of Virtual Assets
With a new regulatory environment, Dubai has become one of the leading centers in the world helping to grow digital assets, protect investors and attract the brightest talents – making it ideal for associations to tap into the latest developments in the sector and wider Web3 ecosystem. First in...
Philippine Blockchain Week kicks off with frontier technologies at the forefront
The Philippine Blockchain Week kicked off on Tuesday at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, and it did not disappoint. Drawing hundreds of delegates, investors, and enthusiasts, the first day of the high-level event was opened by DITO CME Chief Operating Officer and Philippine Blockchain Week lead convenor Donald Lim, along with members of the newly minted Blockchain Council of the Philippines, as they take the stage clad in Matrix-style clothing, giving participants a taste of the future.
Ukraine Eyes CBDC For Retail and International Transactions
The Central Bank has met with representatives from various sectors. The bank would approach the subject of creating its own digital currency cautiously. The National Bank of Ukraine is contemplating the introduction of a digital Ukrainian hryvnia that would be suitable for a range of applications, including the distribution of virtual assets and their subsequent trade.
FTX Founder SBF Assures FTX U.S Customers Full Refund
The founder saw his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day. SBF regretted declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would wish he could turn it back. Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $26 billion, told Axios on Monday that he is now down to his final $100,000. Early in November, when word broke that the cryptocurrency exchange required a bailout, the founder saw the vast majority of his net worth decrease from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day.
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
Is Ripple Policy Head Asserting to Prioritize Utility ?
Ripple policy lead said that the FTX crash is a huge blow to the crypto sector. He said that the sector needs legislation that can increase confidence in the crypto sector. Ripple’s APAC (Asia Pacific) policy director said that the collapse of FTX is exactly why crypto needs to move away from the hype cycle and towards real utility. He also described that the FTX fall is incredible damage for the crypto space, but it says that the industry should stand and test the time if its focus shifts towards the real utility.
Belgian Regulators Classify Bitcoin and Ethereum as Non-Securities
The FSMA has said that it has received several inquiries on the regulatory status. Bitcoin (BTC) is disregarded as security since there is no central authority behind it. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are not considered securities, according to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) in Belgium. Regulatory organizations all over the globe are attempting to define the emergent asset class. But thus yet, only a few of them have been successful. It’s worth noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is engaged in a similar legal struggle with Ripple.
FTX New CEO John Ray III Criticized by Bahamas Government
The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s assets has recently intensified. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The Bahamian government has criticized new FTX CEO John J. Ray III for his role in imposing restrictions on the corporation. The battle to decide what to do with FTX’s broken enterprise has recently intensified.
Brazil Passes Crypto Bill Recognizing Bitcoin As Legal Tender
Brazil’s Bitcoin bill is now ‘Awaiting Sanction” from the Executive Branch. The Brazilian Senate approved the bill in April. Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed the crypto bill to regulate the cryptocurrency sector in the largest South American country. Finally, after 5 months of voting dormancy, the regulatory body waved a green flag for bill 4401/21 on Tuesday evening.
Daniel Shin To be Severely Fined for promoting $UST as Payment Method
Co-founder of Terra Labs, Daniel Shin will face severe fines. Promotion of crashed $UST as payment methods on e-commerce platforms. The Financial Prosecutors may issue an arrest warrant on Shin if needed. In mid May 2022, the crash of the entire Terra network created a huge impact on the crypto...
Upbit Extends Crypto Trading Ban to Family Members of Staff
Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided the restriction. Only the top 12 cryptocurrencies, as measured by market cap, may be traded. Dunamu, the South Korean business that operates the Upbit exchange, has reportedly banned the trade of cryptocurrencies by the immediate family members of its executives and workers since August, according to sources. Dunamu felt it had a responsibility to its community, therefore it decided to expand the restriction to include the dependents of its executives and workers.
El Salvador Announces Launch of National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC)
The new organization will be able to collaborate with counterparts in other nations. The agency will have complete autonomy to steer and advise local bitcoin projects. The government of El Salvador has upped the ante on its crypto endeavors by establishing a National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to monitor and direct all national Bitcoin-related activities.
Crypto.com Releases Turkish Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet For Users in Turkey
Turkey is a crucial expansion region for Crypto.com, the world’s top cryptocurrency platform for licenses, registrations, and security certifications. As a result, the company is constantly adding new products and services for its customers there. Recently, Crypto.com announced the release of a Turkish Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet for Crypto.com...
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Fidelity Investments Finally Launches Retail Crypto Trading
An email sent out to users today began with the phrase “The wait is over.”. Fidelity is now allowing retail customers to establish cryptocurrency trading accounts. Fidelity Investments has reportedly launched crypto trading accounts for consumers, after the introduction of a waiting list earlier this month. Even if the FTX fall has coincided with widespread uncertainty, the Fidelity development may be an indication of stability.
Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Lays Off Over 30% Staff
Candy reportedly fired more than 30 of its 100-person staff. The firm secured $100 million at a $1.5 billion value in October 2021. According to reports, a huge number of employees at Candy Digital, a sports and entertainment NFT firm that was created in 2021 and grew to a value of $1.5 billion the same year, were let go today.
Dogecoin Price Surges 25% In Crypto Winter, What’s the Reason?
At press time, Dogecoin recorded a 117% surge in its 24h trading volume. Dogecoin holds a fandom of 3.6 million on Twitter. December 6 marks the 9th year in the crypto market. Dogecoin, the largest memecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, exhibited a 24% price surge since last week. The episodic spikes in DOGE’s price never fail to conquer the crypto community’s attention.
