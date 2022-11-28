Read full article on original website
Here's What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Bristol Township School District has new business manager
John Scavelli was recently appointed to the role of business manager by the Bristol Township school board. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2023. As business manager, Scavelli’s main function is to oversee the finances of the district and see that funds are spent appropriately to support the overall education of students. This includes oversight of all budget, accounting, purchasing and payroll functions. He will also oversee transportation, facilities, food services and other enterprise activities.
eastside-online.org
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic
Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
ucnj.org
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
Lawrenceville’s Jolly Trolley Is Back And Bigger Than Before
This fun, holiday experience is coming back to Lawrence Township this season!. It was posted on the official Lawrence Township website that The Jolly Trolley is taking another trip around Lawrence Township in just a few weeks and you can catch a ride if you sign up!. If you haven’t...
trentondaily.com
The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022
With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
njurbannews.com
A Fresh start for the city of Trenton
As soon as I heard, read, and confirmed that Reed Gusciora had been re-elected as mayor of the city of Trenton and some members of the most dysfunctional City Council in the state had been voted out, I shouted, “Yes!” I did a backflip and handstand to celebrate the great news!! Granted, I just returned home from the local hospital Emergency Room (ER). However, some things are worth celebrating no matter what!!
trentondaily.com
American Repertory Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to Patriots Theater
Patriots Theater at the War Memorial will host the American Repertory Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will be the accompanist for the evening, bringing Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies to life. The Trenton Children’s Chorus will also be performing, giving our city’s up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. Tickets for the performance are available at the following pricing:
fox29.com
Camden nonprofit serves Thanksgiving dinner to city's youth
The Free All Minds Academy is a Camden-based mentoring service for students grades 8-12. It provides young boys with academic, career, and basketball workshops.
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
legalizationprofiles.org
Domestic Violence Survivor, Marijuana Mompreneur, Registered Nurse Debi Madaio Climbs The Weed Stalk and Celebrates Surviving NJWeedman’s Joint
TRENTON, N.J. — Debi Madaio is recognized by many as Trenton New Jersey’s “First Lady of Weed.” As the former majority owner of NJWeedman’s Joint, the once popular marijuana-themed eatery located in the state’s capital city, Madaio has defiantly honed her legacy as a heroic cannabis mompreneur. A registered nurse, cannabis activist, mother to two daughters and an adopted special needs son, Madaio was an influential force behind the scenes of the business. Now celebrating several cannabis ‘wins’, including the opening of her new shop, The Weed Stalk in Somerset, NJ; the awarding of a New Jersey conditional cannabis license; and inclusion on the Insider NJ 100: Cannabis Power List, Madaio believes her biggest triumph is as a domestic violence survivor.
Community News
Dems sweep Ewing mayor and council races
All incumbents running in municipal and school races won re-election in this year’s election on Nov. 8. According to unofficial results as of Nov. 21, in the race for mayor, incumbent Democrat Bert Steinmann easily won re-election to his fourth four-year term over Republican Ron Prykanowski by a wide margin—7,546 to 3,064.
Homestead exemption deadline for Philly homeowners is Dec. 1
The homestead exemption is a program that saves homeowners big bucks on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119.
Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash
SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
southjerseyobserver.com
Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Bordentown deputy mayor will serve another term; Incumbents, newcomer win seats on Bordentown Regional BOE
The Burlington County Board of Elections have certified election results. There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Bordentown Township Committee and Bordentown Regional Board of Education (BOE) during the general election on Nov. 8. Bordentown Township Committee – Vote for 1. Democratic candidate Eugene M....
