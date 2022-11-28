ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bristol Township School District has new business manager

John Scavelli was recently appointed to the role of business manager by the Bristol Township school board. His first day will be Jan. 3, 2023. As business manager, Scavelli’s main function is to oversee the finances of the district and see that funds are spent appropriately to support the overall education of students. This includes oversight of all budget, accounting, purchasing and payroll functions. He will also oversee transportation, facilities, food services and other enterprise activities.
BRISTOL, PA
eastside-online.org

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic

Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
ucnj.org

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
trentondaily.com

The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022

With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
TRENTON, NJ
njurbannews.com

A Fresh start for the city of Trenton

As soon as I heard, read, and confirmed that Reed Gusciora had been re-elected as mayor of the city of Trenton and some members of the most dysfunctional City Council in the state had been voted out, I shouted, “Yes!” I did a backflip and handstand to celebrate the great news!! Granted, I just returned home from the local hospital Emergency Room (ER). However, some things are worth celebrating no matter what!!
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

American Repertory Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to Patriots Theater

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial will host the American Repertory Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will be the accompanist for the evening, bringing Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies to life. The Trenton Children’s Chorus will also be performing, giving our city’s up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. Tickets for the performance are available at the following pricing:
TRENTON, NJ
legalizationprofiles.org

Domestic Violence Survivor, Marijuana Mompreneur, Registered Nurse Debi Madaio Climbs The Weed Stalk and Celebrates Surviving NJWeedman’s Joint

TRENTON, N.J. — Debi Madaio is recognized by many as Trenton New Jersey’s “First Lady of Weed.” As the former majority owner of NJWeedman’s Joint, the once popular marijuana-themed eatery located in the state’s capital city, Madaio has defiantly honed her legacy as a heroic cannabis mompreneur. A registered nurse, cannabis activist, mother to two daughters and an adopted special needs son, Madaio was an influential force behind the scenes of the business. Now celebrating several cannabis ‘wins’, including the opening of her new shop, The Weed Stalk in Somerset, NJ; the awarding of a New Jersey conditional cannabis license; and inclusion on the Insider NJ 100: Cannabis Power List, Madaio believes her biggest triumph is as a domestic violence survivor.
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Dems sweep Ewing mayor and council races

All incumbents running in municipal and school races won re-election in this year’s election on Nov. 8. According to unofficial results as of Nov. 21, in the race for mayor, incumbent Democrat Bert Steinmann easily won re-election to his fourth four-year term over Republican Ron Prykanowski by a wide margin—7,546 to 3,064.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash

SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon. Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue. Police said his Infinity...
RAHWAY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Bordentown deputy mayor will serve another term; Incumbents, newcomer win seats on Bordentown Regional BOE

The Burlington County Board of Elections have certified election results. There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Bordentown Township Committee and Bordentown Regional Board of Education (BOE) during the general election on Nov. 8. Bordentown Township Committee – Vote for 1. Democratic candidate Eugene M....
BORDENTOWN, NJ

