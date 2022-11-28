ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.30.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * After four largely unremarkable years in the Senate, Republican Sen. Mike Braun has filed the paperwork to run for governor in Indiana in 2024, rather than seek another term on Capitol Hill. Incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited and cannot seek a third term.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Kari Lake has Become the Poster Child for the GOP on How to Lose – Be an Election Denier.

Trump and Kari LakePhoto by(public use) Donald Trump claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. That somehow, Democrats finagled 85,000,000 million or so votes for Joe Biden. Those claims have been struck down in court for lack of evidence. Republican election officials like Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger also assured voters that the election results were valid and that the claims of rampant fraud were baseless.
The Guardian

Gen Z helped to stop the ‘red wave’ in the midterms. The Republicans’ response? Try to raise the voting age

Gen Z certainly brought their A-game to the US midterms last week. Predictions of a “red wave” were thwarted, thanks largely to young people turning up in huge numbers to vote for Democrats. Young women in particular: 72% of women aged 18-29 voted for Democrat candidates according to exit polls. Not hard to figure out why, is it? Do we vote for the forced-birthers or do we vote for the people who might give us a few rights over our own bodies? Hmmm. Still, that question seems to have stumped other demographics: Democrats lost voters aged 45 and older by at least seven points, including a 12-point loss among people over 65.
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Veracity Report

All Signs Point to a GOP Takeover of Both Chambers of the 118th Congress with 1 Day Left | Opinion

After reviewing multiple political polling sources and web-based analytics, we find that the probability that Dems will maintain control of either Chamber is highly unlikely. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.
Washington Examiner

Democratic senators go after Biden plan to end Title 42 at border

Four Senate Democrats are amplifying their concerns that the Biden administration has failed to prepare adequately for the anticipated chaos upon ending the Title 42 measure that allows noncitizens to be immediately turned back. Arizonans Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Jon Tester of Montana, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

GOP threat to rail workers: "Congress will not let this strike happen"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A House Republican from Pennsylvania said Sunday that Congress will intervene to stop a nationwide strike if rail companies and unions don't reach a contract agreement soon, a step that would likely force workers to accept a deal without any paid sick days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

