Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
trentondaily.com
The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022
With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
trentondaily.com
American Repertory Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Returns to Patriots Theater
Patriots Theater at the War Memorial will host the American Repertory Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey will be the accompanist for the evening, bringing Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies to life. The Trenton Children’s Chorus will also be performing, giving our city’s up-and-coming artists a chance to shine. Tickets for the performance are available at the following pricing:
Hallmark’s countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season
It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Lawrenceville’s Jolly Trolley Is Back And Bigger Than Before
This fun, holiday experience is coming back to Lawrence Township this season!. It was posted on the official Lawrence Township website that The Jolly Trolley is taking another trip around Lawrence Township in just a few weeks and you can catch a ride if you sign up!. If you haven’t...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Community News
Ashanti Ross finds a musical voice with Trenton Youth Orchestra
Editor's note: The Trenton Youth Orchestra comprises Trenton Central High School musicians who rehearse weekly, guided by students from Princeton University. The profile below tells the story of one of the orchestra’s student musicians. Ashanti Ross has the kind of stage presence that arrests you with its unassuming regality....
Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues
If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating. For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa...
Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ
No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Free Rabies clinic on Dec. 3
Cherry Hill Township will hold a Free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Department of Public Works Complex at 1 Perina Blvd, Cherry Hill. All cats and dogs over three months old are eligible for this free rabies clinic. You must show proof of your pet’s 2023 license or you may apply on site for a new license with a check or money order payable to Cherry Hill Township.
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept Secret
As someone who likes a wide range of music, I often find myself having a hard time with actually being able to get records. Record stores are few and far between these days. Even when there are records available for sale, they tend to be the ones that are fairly new or incredibly mainstream.
fsrmagazine.com
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
Staples Store Closing Doors for Good in Lawrence, NJ
I hate to see retail stores close for good. A sign of the times. I just got word from an employee that the Staples store in the Lawrence Shopping Center is going out of business early in the new year. The last day of business will be Friday, January 6,...
fox29.com
Camden nonprofit serves Thanksgiving dinner to city's youth
The Free All Minds Academy is a Camden-based mentoring service for students grades 8-12. It provides young boys with academic, career, and basketball workshops.
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton to Offer After-School Program for Trenton Youth
Just because the school day is over doesn’t mean the learning has to end!. The City of Trenton recently announced that they will be offering an after-school program for Trenton youth aged 6-12 years old. Interested parents can enroll at The Cottage at Cadwalader Park (36 Parkway Ave., Trenton, NJ). In order to enroll, one must present proof of residency, a child’s birth certificate, and parents must present matching ID to the birth certificate. The program is available Monday through Friday, 3:00pm through 6:00pm. Please note that all COVID protocols must be followed throughout the duration of the program. Children who participate in the program will have access to a variety of resources, including:
Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless
Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
luxury-houses.net
Destined to be One of the Most Magnificent Properties in Cinnaminson, NJ, World-Class Home Asks for $24.95M
The Home in Cinnaminson boasts an impressive list of amenities, modern technology and the finest materials, now available for sale. This home located at 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 40,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Steiger – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 215-519-1746) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Cinnaminson.
Comments / 0