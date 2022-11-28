ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 44-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
STONE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night

If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately. One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church. WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. East...
BILOXI, MS
WLBT

One person killed in Gulfport wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy