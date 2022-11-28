Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 44-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune Police Department Looking For Woman Wanted For Shoplifting
The Picayune Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in this photo. It is a black Malibu with a spare for the driver’s side rear tire. It was driven by a black male and occupied by a black female who...
Mississippi Press
Suspect wanted in attempted murder case shoots himself in front of Moss Point police
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County and contacted Moss Point police to meet him so he could turn himself in. When police arrived, he pulled out and gun and shot himself dead. According to Moss Point police chief...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot.
A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.
Police investigating bullet holes in George County High School sign
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A digital sign at the entrance to George County High School is inoperable after being shot at, the district says. In a statement Wednesday, George County School District Police Chief Caleb Davis said high school staff noticed the damage at the North entrance the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Police […]
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast
Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon. WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.
WLOX
Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
WLOX
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
'I'm really scared': Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder had confrontation with victim’s sister, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting outside of a convenience store on Pecan Street came after an earlier confrontation with the victim’s sister, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. The shooting occurred in August in front of Blessings Convenience, but police did not arrest Billy Russell...
WLOX
Local sheriff’s, police departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual “Feed the Needy” program. Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:. Biloxi...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge throws out attempted murder charges against Mobile man accused of shooting at cops
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Tuesday ruled prosecutors do not have sufficient evidence to keep a man locked up on attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at a pair of police officers. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore’s ruling at a preliminary hearing means that Valeido Davidson...
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
WLBT
One person killed in Gulfport wreck
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
