Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
Because last year's fundraiser was a huge success, Dairy Queen and the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers are at it again. Stop by on Saturday to check out the decked-out jeeps, drop off some toys, and eat breakfast with Santa. Whenever there's a big community event, you can count on Owensboro Offroad...
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Poignantly, I watched old holiday favorites last year, as I had done every year since childhood, and something happened. Rudolph and the Peanuts gang were no longer resonating with me. Had I outgrown those two timeless classics but NOT the Grinch? (Yes, I was still hooked on every word spoken by Dr. Seuss's iconic Christmas villain.)
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
See those cookies? They're the handy work of four boys from Whitesville, Kentucky. I suppose before we continue, I should introduce you to the boys. Meet the Abbotts- the sons of my friends Bridget and Aaron Abbott. The four of us played softball together and against each other for years. We go way back- to even before these guys were even born.
If you've ever known a young person who has gone through cancer or some other life-threatening disease, you already know how amazing and strong they can be. Evan Meyer is one of those young people, and in my opinion, he is a next-level-special kind of kid. I say 'kid' because I've known Evan since he was a little kid, but the fact is he is now a young man. The Reitz sophomore recently won the battle of his life.
A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
Santa Claus is making an early stop in Owensboro next Friday evening. He and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Friday After 5's first-ever Christmas at the Inn at the Holiday Inn Riverfront downtown. The event is the first of several magical and exciting Friday night celebrations in December and Santa plans to be there for all of them.
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
I'll put the parks on the east side and west side of Daviess County up against any such parks in the country. On a beautiful day, it's basically a coin flip--do we want to go for a walk in Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park?. Both offer a variety...
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
