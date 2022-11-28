ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience

Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies

Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
OWENSBORO, KY
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours

There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
OWENSBORO, KY
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
Donors Needed for Blood Drive in Honor of Evansville Teen Cancer Survivor

If you've ever known a young person who has gone through cancer or some other life-threatening disease, you already know how amazing and strong they can be. Evan Meyer is one of those young people, and in my opinion, he is a next-level-special kind of kid. I say 'kid' because I've known Evan since he was a little kid, but the fact is he is now a young man. The Reitz sophomore recently won the battle of his life.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)

A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
OWENSBORO, KY
Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County

After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.
OWENSBORO, KY
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana

Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro

A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
OWENSBORO, KY
wtyefm.com

Santa Train Headed this Way

(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
NEWTON, IL
