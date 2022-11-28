ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

WTOK-TV

Mississippi Power responds to storm outages

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to help restore power in Alabama. Teams from Meridian headed to Eutaw and Tuscaloosa. The Coast sent help to Mobile. Eight-five of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Bus pickup delays in Mobile, Washington Co Schools closed

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — From Mobile County Public Schools:. Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today. All employees are to report to work at the regular time.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police

UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard reports on up to 860 thousand gallons of sewer overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous Sewer Overflows caused by heavy rains on November 28. The cause of the discharge at 1820 First Avenue is a suspected power surge that tripped the lift station circuit breakers. Signs were placed at each location...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers.  The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Student robbed at gunpoint at Spring Hill College: Public Safety Chief

UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Spring Hill College Director of Marketing and Communications Tyloria Crenshaw released a statement in reference to the robbery. “Earlier this evening, a robbery was reported on the campus of Spring Hill College. The unknown perpetrator gained entry into one of the residence halls through a door that had been propped open. He […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 44-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Residents in Mobile County prepare for threat of severe weather Tuesday evening

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - As FOX10 kept track of the threat of severe weather Tuesday, we wanted to hear from you on how you prepare. “I absolutely just heed the warnings. If there’s a tornado warning, I take it seriously because we all want our families to be safe and taken care of. So, we just find a safe spot and make sure that we see tomorrow,” Ian Stone said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Urgent warning from Baldwin Co. Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools is warning about the dangers of vaping and imploring parents to take the issue seriously. School officials say the concern now is that the vapes could contain fentanyl, and tiny amounts will kill you. "I lost my youngest son in...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
MOBILE, AL

