WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power responds to storm outages
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to help restore power in Alabama. Teams from Meridian headed to Eutaw and Tuscaloosa. The Coast sent help to Mobile. Eight-five of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.
House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue
UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
utv44.com
Saraland Police Dept. receives robo call threat in reference to Saraland High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Several schools across Alabama went into lockdown after a series of hoax active shooter calls Tuesday morning. Saraland High School was one of of those that went on a soft lockdown Tuesday as a precaution but there was never any real threat to students or faculty.
WSFA
Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
utv44.com
Bus pickup delays in Mobile, Washington Co Schools closed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — From Mobile County Public Schools:. Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today. All employees are to report to work at the regular time.
Families run for cover as EF-1 tornado tears through Fruitdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Trees we’re snapped and some were uprooted. A tornado ripped through the heart of Fruitdale tearing apart homes in its path Wednesday morning. “It started sounding like a train coming. All we had time to do was just get in the bathtub and pray. We just in the tub and […]
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police
UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Spring Hill College students alarmed by campus robbery, point to malfunctioning key cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College police on Wednesday continued to investigate a rare holdup on the typically quiet campus, while some students accused the school of a lack of urgency in fixing malfunctioning electronic key cards. The robbery occurred Tuesday night when a man walked through a propped-open...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard reports on up to 860 thousand gallons of sewer overflows
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous Sewer Overflows caused by heavy rains on November 28. The cause of the discharge at 1820 First Avenue is a suspected power surge that tripped the lift station circuit breakers. Signs were placed at each location...
USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers. The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
Student robbed at gunpoint at Spring Hill College: Public Safety Chief
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Spring Hill College Director of Marketing and Communications Tyloria Crenshaw released a statement in reference to the robbery. “Earlier this evening, a robbery was reported on the campus of Spring Hill College. The unknown perpetrator gained entry into one of the residence halls through a door that had been propped open. He […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 44-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents in Mobile County prepare for threat of severe weather Tuesday evening
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - As FOX10 kept track of the threat of severe weather Tuesday, we wanted to hear from you on how you prepare. “I absolutely just heed the warnings. If there’s a tornado warning, I take it seriously because we all want our families to be safe and taken care of. So, we just find a safe spot and make sure that we see tomorrow,” Ian Stone said.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection to police chase where speeds reached over 100 mph
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody. Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from...
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
utv44.com
Urgent warning from Baldwin Co. Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools is warning about the dangers of vaping and imploring parents to take the issue seriously. School officials say the concern now is that the vapes could contain fentanyl, and tiny amounts will kill you. "I lost my youngest son in...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
