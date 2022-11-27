Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Louisiana.
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
NOLA.com
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
WDSU
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
WDSU
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
cenlanow.com
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday. The New Orleans Police Department says more details were released...
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation Ceremony
Pair of shoes and a necktie lay side by sidePhoto byPexels on Pixabay. A high school senior in Louisiana was almost banned from walking in his graduation ceremony after he failed to meet the school’s shoe policy. Then a teacher stepped in to help.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
