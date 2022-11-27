New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO