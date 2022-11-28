Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
The best tools and utility apps on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.
Android Central
Samsung does too much, but considering pixel... Need advice
Samsung does too much I cannot organize this phone for anything it's literally too much to handle. I just want the weather in the lockscreen and the home screen looking decent, Samsung for some reason can't get the weather on the lockscreen and the home screen customization is just garbage. I'm considering pixel or just going back to iPhone.
Android Central
Android 12 / ASUS ROG Phone 5 System App Location Drain
Hello there. I am using the ASUS Rog Phone 5, 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888, 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, 5G, 6000 mAh battery, Android 12. And in the last couple of days I noticed a location usage notification (the one on the upper right side of the screen) - and...
Android Central
Microphone not working on apps
My mic on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has all of a sudden stopped working on all apps. Works completely fine on calls and videos, but otherwise not at all. I have tried in safe/emergency mode to rule out third party apps and it still doesn't work. I have cleared cache...
Android Central
My S5e has been restarted randomly in every 2-10 hours, what to do to fix it?
Yes, a 128 GB mirco SD card inserted. I think I am getting it. If I use this tablet any without breaks or leave it off with background music on especially live, it wouldn't stay randomly restart but it is still up until the battery does to 0%. If I...
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Notifications on iPhone
Notifications are excellent when you want to stay updated, but they can also be a major distraction. When trying to turn notifications off on your iPhone, you may have noticed that the process isn’t as easy. As the layouts differ according to applications, you must go through the tedious process of locating the option to disable it multiple times.
Android Central
Samsung S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 7 Pro?
Anyone used these two either at the same time or even have used both at separate times? I'm quite curious and interested in the both of the pixel 7 devices and I'm as well especially now that the price of the S22 Ultra be priced at what it should have always been. I'd be very interested to hear thoughts as to which one should I go for? I appreciate the knowledge and feedback.
Android Central
Wear OS gains useful new tiles, updated Keep app
Google is launching new features and updates for Wear OS smartwatches, including new tiles and Google Assistant integration.
Google kicks off the holidays with a grab bag of new Android and Wear OS features
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we patiently await the arrival of the next Feature Drop — the first one that'll launch following the Pixel 7 launch — Google isn't taking the rest of the year off. Whether you're rocking an Android phone, a Chromecast, or your Pixel Watch just showed up in the mail, Google's ready to deliver the goods. The company has all-new tools in store for all of your devices, starting with some holiday-themed customization for your photos and emoji.
Android Central
Android Central can no longer recommend Eufy cameras
Eufy cameras have long been some of our favorite smart home security solutions, but a series of unfortunate events have broken our trust in the brand.
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
Android Central
Why is that no response when I call hi Google
Welcome to Android Central! Which phone? Do you have Google Assistant set to respond even when on the lock screen?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Here’s what the Android Central team bought for Cyber Monday
From the Pixel Watch and HP Chromebase to fans and kids' bikes, the AC team saved money...by spending a ton of money this Cyber Monday.
How to customize bedtime mode in Android 13
Android 13 introduced a dedicated bedtime mode. Here's how you can customize it to improve your nightly routine.
The Windows Club
How to enable Dark Mode for VLC Media Player on PC
The VLC Media Player app is one of the most powerful video and music players freely available today, and after a long time of waiting, it is now finally possible to enable dark mode in this application. This is not something that comes preinstalled in VLC Media Player, but that doesn’t make it difficult to accomplish.
CNET
If These New iOS 16 Features Are Annoying You, Here's How to Get Rid of Them
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to discover in Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16. For starters, you can unsend and edit text messages, as well as emails, and you can...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Apple Watch Series 8
Despite being the most expensive Android watch for pros, the GW5 Pro is just slightly more expensive than the Apple Watch Series 8. So which is the better value?
Comments / 0