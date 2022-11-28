ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
technewstoday.com

How to Empty Trash on Android

When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
Android Police

The best tools and utility apps on Android in 2022

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.
Android Central

Samsung does too much, but considering pixel... Need advice

Samsung does too much I cannot organize this phone for anything it's literally too much to handle. I just want the weather in the lockscreen and the home screen looking decent, Samsung for some reason can't get the weather on the lockscreen and the home screen customization is just garbage. I'm considering pixel or just going back to iPhone.
Android Central

Android 12 / ASUS ROG Phone 5 System App Location Drain

Hello there. I am using the ASUS Rog Phone 5, 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888, 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, 5G, 6000 mAh battery, Android 12. And in the last couple of days I noticed a location usage notification (the one on the upper right side of the screen) - and...
Android Central

Microphone not working on apps

My mic on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has all of a sudden stopped working on all apps. Works completely fine on calls and videos, but otherwise not at all. I have tried in safe/emergency mode to rule out third party apps and it still doesn't work. I have cleared cache...
Android Police

All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Notifications on iPhone

Notifications are excellent when you want to stay updated, but they can also be a major distraction. When trying to turn notifications off on your iPhone, you may have noticed that the process isn’t as easy. As the layouts differ according to applications, you must go through the tedious process of locating the option to disable it multiple times.
Android Central

Samsung S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 7 Pro?

Anyone used these two either at the same time or even have used both at separate times? I'm quite curious and interested in the both of the pixel 7 devices and I'm as well especially now that the price of the S22 Ultra be priced at what it should have always been. I'd be very interested to hear thoughts as to which one should I go for? I appreciate the knowledge and feedback.
Android Police

Google kicks off the holidays with a grab bag of new Android and Wear OS features

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we patiently await the arrival of the next Feature Drop — the first one that'll launch following the Pixel 7 launch — Google isn't taking the rest of the year off. Whether you're rocking an Android phone, a Chromecast, or your Pixel Watch just showed up in the mail, Google's ready to deliver the goods. The company has all-new tools in store for all of your devices, starting with some holiday-themed customization for your photos and emoji.
knowtechie.com

How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone

Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
Android Central

Why is that no response when I call hi Google

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone? Do you have Google Assistant set to respond even when on the lock screen?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
The Windows Club

How to enable Dark Mode for VLC Media Player on PC

The VLC Media Player app is one of the most powerful video and music players freely available today, and after a long time of waiting, it is now finally possible to enable dark mode in this application. This is not something that comes preinstalled in VLC Media Player, but that doesn’t make it difficult to accomplish.
CNET

If These New iOS 16 Features Are Annoying You, Here's How to Get Rid of Them

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to discover in Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16. For starters, you can unsend and edit text messages, as well as emails, and you can...

