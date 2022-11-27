ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android 12 / ASUS ROG Phone 5 System App Location Drain

Hello there. I am using the ASUS Rog Phone 5, 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888, 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, 5G, 6000 mAh battery, Android 12. And in the last couple of days I noticed a location usage notification (the one on the upper right side of the screen) - and...
Android TV 13 launches with accessibility and performance improvements

The latest developer preview will include APIs enabling developers to provide users with high-quality experiences. Android 13 is now being rolled out to the Android TV operating system. It is said to help developers bring engaging apps to enhance the TV-watching experience. The new update has improved APIs and accessibility...
Google Messages is rolling out end-to-end encryption for group chats in beta

Google has announced the availability of end-to-end encryption for group conversations. The security feature was first promised for group chats over RCS in the Messages app earlier this year. It will be available for group chats in the coming weeks. As promised, Google is making one-on-one chats in Google Messages...
Moved multiple photos in gallery on S22u but finger slipped and all now missing?

I tried moving multiple photos to a different folder using Samsung Gallery on my S22 Ultra but fat fingered somehow and they are missing suddenly!. I honestly cannot remember what the hell I did but I had a few hundred photos in the gallery selected to move but I slipped my finger and some how they are just gone. I cannot find them moved into any folders, I've tried several file recovery apps immediately after but they found nothing, I tried looking via photo files using adndroid file explorer but they are just instantly gone? What the hell happened and what are my options now?
Microphone not working on apps

My mic on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has all of a sudden stopped working on all apps. Works completely fine on calls and videos, but otherwise not at all. I have tried in safe/emergency mode to rule out third party apps and it still doesn't work. I have cleared cache...

