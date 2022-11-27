I tried moving multiple photos to a different folder using Samsung Gallery on my S22 Ultra but fat fingered somehow and they are missing suddenly!. I honestly cannot remember what the hell I did but I had a few hundred photos in the gallery selected to move but I slipped my finger and some how they are just gone. I cannot find them moved into any folders, I've tried several file recovery apps immediately after but they found nothing, I tried looking via photo files using adndroid file explorer but they are just instantly gone? What the hell happened and what are my options now?

2 DAYS AGO