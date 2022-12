PHILADELPHIA — The business at hand over and the Eagles having deposited another victory in the bank Sunday night, A.J. Brown made a confession. With the Tennessee Titans already game-planning for him this weekend, Brown said he felt partly responsible for the animosity spilling over in Nashville when the Titans traded him to Philly for first- and third-round picks during the NFL draft. That shocking deal last spring netted Brown the four-year, $100 million contract he was unable to entice from the Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO