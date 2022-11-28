Photos: US Capitol Christmas tree lighting 2022 The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stands on the West Lawn during its lighting ceremony on November 29, 2022, in Washington, DC. The 79-foot-tall red spruce, nicknamed "Ruby," was cut from the Pisgah National Forest near Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, and is decorated with 12,000 ornaments from 125 communities in 13 different states across the country. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO