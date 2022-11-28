Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
EDI still proves to be powerful solution for carrier-shipper connections
If you don’t know what electronic data interchange (EDI) is, it’s likely you’ve at least heard it mentioned by one of your supply chain partners at some point. EDI has been the front-running choice for internal information sharing between shippers and carriers for decades. It allows two companies to efficiently transmit data electronically between internal systems, removing the need for data entry or phone calls that would have previously been required. EDI is how a carrier, for instance, can complete daily tasks like accepting or rejecting load tenders, answering check calls and sending invoices without having to leave its TMS.
TechCrunch
Orda raises millions to digitize African restaurants with its cloud-based operating system
Orda, a Nigerian food tech platform that provides a cloud-based restaurant operating system to solve these issues for small, independent restaurants, is announcing that it has secured a $3.4 million seed investment. The two-year-old startup raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding this January, bringing its total funding raised this year to $4.5 million.
Quantexa And Vodafone Partner To Provide Even Better Experience For Vodafone Business Customers In The UK
Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform enables Vodafone to obtain a 360-Degree view of their customers and obtain new insights. Quantexa – a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors – announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers.
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
CoSo Cloud Expands eLearning Partnership with Adobe Systems
CoSo Cloud makes third investment in Adobe eLearning offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program. CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo) a leading provider of secure, private-cloud managed services, unique add-on subscription software applications and expert professional development services for virtual classroom and high-consequence eLearning, announced it has expanded its offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program (SPP).
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
Intradiem Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Superior Automation Solutions in the Workforce Engagement and Intelligent Automation Industry
Intradiem solutions dramatically increase customer experience teams’ productivity and decrease companies’ operational challenges. Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intradiem with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for empowering customer experience (CX) teams with intelligent automation solutions that boost productivity.
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete (RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. Gartner defines CSP revenue management and monetization as, ‘A part...
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
Aisera Named a Leader in AI Chatbots for IT Operations Report
Aisera recognized for its best-in-class ROI, User Experience, Time-to-value with the highest possible scores in AI chatbot deployment & security. Aisera, the world’s leading AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022 report. Aisera received the highest score possible among 10 other vendors in the AI Chatbot and IT Operations Time-to-value, Workflow Automation, Readiness, Deployment & Security criteria.
Informatica Wins Design Partner of the Year and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year at AWS re: Invent 2022
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) recognized Informatica as the Design Partner of the Year – Global and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year – North America at AWS re: Invent 2022. The announcement was made today at the AWS Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent in Las Vegas.
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
ExaGrid Wins “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year” at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards
ExaGrid, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, announced that the company was honored with two awards at the 13th annual SDC Awards ceremony, Angel Business Communications’ premier IT awards – the Storage, Digitalisation + Cloud Awards, held in London on November 24, 2022. ExaGrid won “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year,” making it the third year in a row for each. These new award wins add to ExaGrid’s previous four wins this past fall, totaling six industry awards in 2022.
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multipath to CXone Approach that Maximizes Value and Minimizes Risk
CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan recently published this year’s edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company’s multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.
