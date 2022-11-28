[24]7.ai positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Virtual Customer Assistants by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond. The accelerated digital transformation in healthcare has extended the healthcare ecosystem exponentially. Wearables and monitoring devices, the acceptance of telehealth as a care modality, and the explosion of patient-facing apps – and more — have all taken cybersecurity from something that was in the backroom in the mid-2000s to the boardroom today.

1 DAY AGO