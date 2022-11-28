[24]7.ai positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Virtual Customer Assistants by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
Intradiem Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Superior Automation Solutions in the Workforce Engagement and Intelligent Automation Industry
Intradiem solutions dramatically increase customer experience teams’ productivity and decrease companies’ operational challenges. Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intradiem with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for empowering customer experience (CX) teams with intelligent automation solutions that boost productivity.
salestechstar.com
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
salestechstar.com
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond
Akamai presents: Healthcare and life sciences cybersecurity: Meet the pace of need with the pace of speed in 2023, and beyond. The accelerated digital transformation in healthcare has extended the healthcare ecosystem exponentially. Wearables and monitoring devices, the acceptance of telehealth as a care modality, and the explosion of patient-facing apps – and more — have all taken cybersecurity from something that was in the backroom in the mid-2000s to the boardroom today.
salestechstar.com
Aisera Named a Leader in AI Chatbots for IT Operations Report
Aisera recognized for its best-in-class ROI, User Experience, Time-to-value with the highest possible scores in AI chatbot deployment & security. Aisera, the world’s leading AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Chatbots for IT Operations, Q4 2022 report. Aisera received the highest score possible among 10 other vendors in the AI Chatbot and IT Operations Time-to-value, Workflow Automation, Readiness, Deployment & Security criteria.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
salestechstar.com
Peak Support wins Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
Peak Support is excited to announce that it has won Best Outsourcing Provider of the Year at 2022 International Customer Management Institute Global Contact Center Awards. The award is given to teams that showcase a high level of commitment to elevating customer and team experience. Peak Support has experienced significant...
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
salestechstar.com
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
8 Call Center Management Best Practices, Strategies And More In 2022
Customer expectations are high, and how you attend to your customers’ needs will affect customer retention and business growth. So you need an effective call center management strategy. Forbes Advisor has compiled a list of eight best practices for effective call center management. We’ll show you the best practices...
salestechstar.com
Yext Adds Support for New Google Pickup and Delivery Options
Restaurant brands can now take advantage of Google Place Actions to further customize their business listings. Yext, Inc, the Answers Company, announced the addition of new functionality that will allow restaurant brands to manage pickup and delivery options on their Google Business Profiles. Google Place Actions are featured prominently on...
salestechstar.com
XM Cyber Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Single View of Security Risks Across the Hybrid Environment in Real Time and Providing Customer Value
XM Cyber offers various use cases, including third-party risk management, vulnerability prioritization, business risk profiling and management, digital transformation, and proactive cyber defense. Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global breach and attack simulation market and, based on its findings, recognizes XM Cyber with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership...
salestechstar.com
Bango Launches First European E-distribution Partnership For McAfee
Bango, the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has launched its e-distribution business in Europe through the Bango Platform, partnering initially with Onestream. Onestream – an independent broadband, mobile and wi-fi solutions provider in the UK – will offer and bundle McAfee’s security products as part of its broadband packages, to acquire and retain more customers.
Password app LastPass hit by cybersecurity breach but says data remains safe
Password manager LastPass has told customers that some of their information has been accessed in a cybersecurity breach, but says passwords remain safe. LastPass is one of several password managers in the market that aims to reduce the reuse of passwords online, by storing themin a single app. It also makes it easier for users to generate strong passwords as required.
