Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
WTOP
‘I didn’t think it’d actually be up that high’ — Montgomery Co. firefighters on Gaithersburg plane rescue
On Sunday evening, Lt. Logan McGrane, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland, reported a power outage at his firehouse in Aspen Hill to his chief. Generally, those are caused by simple things, such as a transformer blowing up around the corner. But the chief told McGrane that he wasn’t alone — power was out for miles around.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Commercial Observer
Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.
Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
Plane that departed from Westchester crashes into Maryland power lines, 2 rescued
The pilot and passenger of the single-engine Mooney M20J waited to be rescued for seven hours.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Prince George's County Apartment Building (DEVELOPING)
Maryland firefighters are battling a massive two-alarm house fire in Laurel, authorities say. Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews received reports of a house fire in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Once on the scene, firefighters found a three-story multi-family home...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
'Foggy as pea soup' | Pilot in plane that dangled from electric tower blames poor visibility for crash
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The pilot who crashed his plane into a high voltage tower Sunday night in Gaithersburg said he considered landing at Frederick as weather conditions worsened, but decided to continue on to Gaithersburg because he did not want to disappoint people who were waiting for him and his passenger.
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck overturns spilling fuel, creating gridlock in Ashburn area
ASHBURN, Va. - An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning in the Ashburn area of Virginia. Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least four miles kept drivers in traffic for upwards of 20 minutes.
Nottingham MD
Maryland city named among worst for singles
BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
Some controversy surrounds Montgomery Co. Airpark after latest crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate after a small airplane crashed into power lines near the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday night. Rescue crews pulled trapped inside the plane tangled in power lines following the crash. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries thought to be serious.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought it my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist
A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Comments / 2