It's no secret that Michigan winters can wreak havoc upon our cars. Local, county and state road crews are great about getting salt on Michigan's more heavily traveled roadways to help melt away the snow and ice and keep us all safe, but that salt isn't your vehicle's best friend. In fact, the same chemical reactions that allow salt to help clear our roads are the ones that can cause nightmares to your car's undercarriage.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO