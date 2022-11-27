ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan

Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
If You See Michigan Flags At Half Staff Today, Here’s The Somber Reason Why

There are a lot of rules when it comes to when you should raise and lower your flags, and our local government and federal buildings follow these standard flag codes. Generally, your flag should fly at full staff from sunrise to sunset, all days that are not holidays or days of mourning. So, if you see a flag at half staff it generally means we are likely mourning something as a state or nation.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
These 5 Winter Driving Tips Could Save Your Life

Michigan drivers deal with snow and ice every winter but still, it seems like when the snow starts flying people freak out and forget how to drive. According to Michigan.Gov During the 2016 to 2020 winter seasons, there were 202,232 crashes reported in Michigan on icy, snowy, or slushy roads, resulting in 370 fatalities and 2,530 suspected serious injuries.
You Might Want to Skip That Undercarriage Wash: Here’s Why

It's no secret that Michigan winters can wreak havoc upon our cars. Local, county and state road crews are great about getting salt on Michigan's more heavily traveled roadways to help melt away the snow and ice and keep us all safe, but that salt isn't your vehicle's best friend. In fact, the same chemical reactions that allow salt to help clear our roads are the ones that can cause nightmares to your car's undercarriage.
