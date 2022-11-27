Read full article on original website
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan
Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Can You Identify What This Abandoned West Michigan Building Was?
You know the saying here in Michigan. No matter where you are in Michigan, you are no further than six miles from some form of water, and no more than 85 from the Great Lakes. With that being said, could we apply that over to the abandoned side of Michigan?
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
If You See Michigan Flags At Half Staff Today, Here’s The Somber Reason Why
There are a lot of rules when it comes to when you should raise and lower your flags, and our local government and federal buildings follow these standard flag codes. Generally, your flag should fly at full staff from sunrise to sunset, all days that are not holidays or days of mourning. So, if you see a flag at half staff it generally means we are likely mourning something as a state or nation.
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
A Michigan Woman Used Her Car to Return a Meijer Shopping Cart
Well, that's one way to return a shopping cart. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through Tiktok when a video popped up on my feed showing an...interesting way two Michigan women decided to return their Meijer shopping cart to the cart corral. They used their car:. Maybe it was cold...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Michigan Business Owner Donates 140 Thanksgiving Meals To Spite Scammers
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because it's one of the only ones that isn't about spending tons of money on presents or things we don't need. It's just about gathering around the table and telling your loved ones how much they mean to you, while you break bread together. But...
These 5 Winter Driving Tips Could Save Your Life
Michigan drivers deal with snow and ice every winter but still, it seems like when the snow starts flying people freak out and forget how to drive. According to Michigan.Gov During the 2016 to 2020 winter seasons, there were 202,232 crashes reported in Michigan on icy, snowy, or slushy roads, resulting in 370 fatalities and 2,530 suspected serious injuries.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
You Might Want to Skip That Undercarriage Wash: Here’s Why
It's no secret that Michigan winters can wreak havoc upon our cars. Local, county and state road crews are great about getting salt on Michigan's more heavily traveled roadways to help melt away the snow and ice and keep us all safe, but that salt isn't your vehicle's best friend. In fact, the same chemical reactions that allow salt to help clear our roads are the ones that can cause nightmares to your car's undercarriage.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Frankenmuth is Creating Michigan’s Largest Indoor Water Park
Frankenmuth is about to make some history in the state of Michigan. According to Yahoo! News, Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is going to expand its current indoor water park and family entertainment center by 100,00 square feet, making it the largest indoor water park in the state of Michigan. The...
The Best Places to Get Christmas Decorations in Mid Michigan
HO HO HO! The Holidays are here. Are you ready to be the Clark Griswold in your neighborhood?. I love this time of year. The Christmas spirit is alive and well in me. Getting the Christmas tree up, decorating the exterior of our home, decorating the inside of our home and all that goes into it is fun for me.
